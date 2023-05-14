MRS vs ME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will see the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) square off against the Micoud Eagles (ME) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia in Gros Islet on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MRS vs ME Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both teams have one win and one loss each to their name and will look to climb up the standings by winning today's contest.

MRS vs ME Match Details

The ninth game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will be played on May 14 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia in Gros Islet. The match will commence at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MRS vs ME, Match 9, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, Sunday; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet

MRS vs ME Probable Playing XIs

MRS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MRS Probable Playing XI

S Emmanuel, R Lesmond, D Henry, C Lesmond, K Gaston, H Charlery, S Edward, C Charlery, S Descartes, M Sylvester, and J Lesmond.

ME Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ME Probable Playing XI

W Felix, S Auguste, S Charles, M Wells, M Sammy, S Pamphile, T Jonas, D Sammy Jr, L Sammy, M Charlery, and K Jules.

MRS vs ME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Emmanuel

S Emmanuel has been in decent form with the bat and is also a safe keeper. He will be a very good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter

M Wells

M Wells has been in very good form in this tournament with the bat. He is scoring runs consistently and that makes him a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

K Gaston

K Gaston can be a very impactful players. He can pick up valuable fantasy points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great pick from the all-rounders section.

Bowler

L Sammy

L Sammy can be a wicket-taking option for his team. His wicket-taking ability at different stages of the game makes him a great pick for the match.

MRS vs ME match captain and vice-captain choices

M Wells

M Wells has been in great batting form in this tournament. His consistency with the bat makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Darren Sammy Jr

Darren Sammy Jr can pick up wickets in crucial stages for his team. He also has the ability to contribute with the bat in the lower order. He will be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for MRS ve ME, Match 9

S Emmanuel

M Wells

K Gaston

Darren Sammy Jr

L Sammy

MRS vs ME Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and are also able to complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MRS vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

MRS vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: S Emmanuel, W Felix

Batters: S Charles, M Wells, R Lesmond

All-rounders: C Charlery, K Gaston, S Edward

Bowlers: S Descartes, Darren Sammy Jr, L Sammy

MRS vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

MRS vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: S Emmanuel, W Felix

Batters: S Charles, M Wells, R Lesmond

All-rounders: C Charlery, K Gaston, S Edward

Bowlers: S Descartes, Darren Sammy Jr, L Sammy

Poll : 0 votes