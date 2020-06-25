MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 26th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MRS vs SCL match of St Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
- Mon Repos Stars take on South Castries Lions in Match 6 of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
The second game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast sees the Mon Repos Stars play the South Castries Lions in their first game so far. The Mon Repos Stars will be looking to build on their momentum after a huge 56-run win in their first game against Mabouya Constrictor.
The South Castries Lions would like to start the tournament on a high and make a first impression worth remembering. Beating a team that put 152 runs on the board in their first game would make quite the statement for the Lions.
The Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground is set to see some breathtaking action with both teams looking to do well. The onus will be on Daren Sammy himself though, to light up the stadium he has lent his name to.
Squads to choose from
Mon Repos Stars
Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.
South Castries Lions
Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose, Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles
Predicted Playing XI
Mon Repos Stars
Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells(c), Rohan Lesmond, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Dichege Henry
South Castries Lions
Alex Antoine, Johnson Charles, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Daren Sammy, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Kester Charlemagne, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel
Match Details
Match: Mon Repos Stars v South Castries Lions
Date: June 26th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
Pitch Report
Having seen the pitch behave like a glorious batting track, even facilitating a century in a T10 as the batsmen tore the house down in the first two days, we could expect the surface to continue to behave the same way. Pacers will like to make most use of the cloud cover that is expected over St. Lucia in the day and get some movement from the track.
St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsFantasy Suggestion #1: S Emmanuel, S Charles, D Sammy, J Charles, H Charlery, G Mathurin, A Antoine, K Augustin, D Henry, K Charles, X Gabriel
Captain - J Charles, Vice-captain - D Sammy
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Emmanuel, S Charles, D Sammy, J Charles, H Charlery, G Mathurin, R Lesmond, K Augustin, D Henry, K Charles, A Joseph
Captain - S Charles, Vice-captain - S Emmanuel
All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.Published 25 Jun 2020, 18:00 IST