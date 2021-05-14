MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 14, 2021

The Mon Repos Stars will lock horns with the South Castries Lions in the third-place playoff match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Mon Repos Stars played well during the league stage and managed to grab a knock-out berth. But they were steamrolled by the Micoud Eagles in the first St Lucia T10 Blast semi-final by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, the South Castries Lions started their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign on a positive note and reached the knock-out rounds. However, Choiseul Coal Pots beat them by 36 runs in the second semi-final.

Squads to choose from

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kevin Augustin, Evanus, Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wicket-keeper), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward.

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin(c), Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Craig Emmanuel, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

South Castries Lions

Johnson, Charles (c), Noelle Leo (wk), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Rumario Simmons

Match Details

Match: Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions, third place playoff

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time: 14th May, 9:00 PM

Pitch report

Batting has not been easy at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium for the last few St Lucia T10 Blast games, with the bowlers finding perfect lines and lengths to pick up some crucial wickets. But with a calculative approach, chasing teams can do a decent job at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MRS vs SCL)

MRS vs SCL Dream11 Team - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Craig Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Sadrack Descartes, Collinus Callendar, Kevin Augustin, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Dichege Henry, Rumario Simmons

Captain: Johnson Charles. Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Wade Clovis, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Jamal Lesmond, Rumario Simmons

Captain: Craig Emmanuel. Vice-captain: Christian Charlery