MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs And Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast, Semi-final 2

The Mon Repos Stars will be up against the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the second semi-final of the St. Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday.

Mon Repos Stars managed to win three out of their four matches and finished the league stage at the top of the Group B points table. They beat Choiseul Clay Pots by eight wickets in their last match.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars also managed to pick up three wins from their four matches and finished the league stage in the second spot in the Group A points table. They fell short of nine runs in their last match against Babonneau Leatherbacks.

MRS vs SSCS Probable Playing XIs Today

MRS XI

Sadrack Descartes (C), Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Rohan Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Hazel Charlery, Shawnil Edward, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Marklin Sylvester, Brendon Bicar

SSCS XI

Shani Mesmain (C), Ashely Hippoltye, Julian Sylvester (WK), Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Kevin Gassie, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Jaquain Mesmain, Trevor Edward, Jervan Charles

Match Details

Match: MRS vs SSCS, St. Lucia T10 Blast, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 20th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 94 runs.

Today’s MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Julian Sylvester: Sylvester has been in brilliant form with the bat in this ongoing season, scoring 93 runs at a strike rate of 197.87. He is a quality batter who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sadrack Descartes: Descartes is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 81 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 213.16 in three matches.

Dalius Monrose: In four matches, Monrose has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 205+ and picked up a wicket as well.

All-rounders

Shani Mesmain: Mesmain has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 95 runs and also picked up five wickets in his four outings.

Craig Emmanuel: Emmanuel can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 38 runs and also picked up a wicket in four matches.

Bowlers

Jamal Lesmond: Lesmond has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up five wickets, including his best figures of 4/5. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Marklin Sylvester: Sylvester has picked up three wickets in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Shani Mesmain (SSCS) - 320 points

Julian Sylvester (SSCS) - 195 points

Jamal Lesmond (MRS) - 191 points

Sabinus Emmanuel (MRS) - 189 points

Kevin Gassie (SSCS) - 154 points

Important Stats for MRS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Shani Mesmain: 95 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 172.73 and ER - 8.25

Sabinus Emmanuel: 96 runs in 4 matches; SR - 184.62

Julian Sylvester: 93 runs in 4 matches; SR - 197.87

Jamal Lesmond: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.83

Kevin Gassie: 8 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 66.67 and ER - 9.29

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction Today

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction - St. Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sabinus Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond, Xytus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Jamal Lesmond, Wayne Prospere, Marklin Sylvester

Captain: Shani Mesmain Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction - St. Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabinus Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester, Sadrack Descartes, Xytus Emmanuel, Dalius Monrose, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Jervan Charles, Jamal Lesmond, Wayne Prospere, Marklin Sylvester

Captain: Sadrack Descartes Vice-captain: Shani Mesmain

Edited by Ritwik Kumar