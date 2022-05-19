MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs And Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast, Semi-final 2

The Mon Repos Stars will be up against the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the second semi-final of the St. Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday.
Mon Repos Stars managed to win three out of their four matches and finished the league stage at the top of the Group B points table. They beat Choiseul Clay Pots by eight wickets in their last match.
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars also managed to pick up three wins from their four matches and finished the league stage in the second spot in the Group A points table. They fell short of nine runs in their last match against Babonneau Leatherbacks.
MRS vs SSCS Probable Playing XIs Today
MRS XI
Sadrack Descartes (C), Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Rohan Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Hazel Charlery, Shawnil Edward, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Marklin Sylvester, Brendon Bicar
SSCS XI
Shani Mesmain (C), Ashely Hippoltye, Julian Sylvester (WK), Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Kevin Gassie, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Jaquain Mesmain, Trevor Edward, Jervan Charles
Match Details
Match: MRS vs SSCS, St. Lucia T10 Blast, Semi-final 2
Date and Time: 20th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.
Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 94 runs.
Today’s MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Julian Sylvester: Sylvester has been in brilliant form with the bat in this ongoing season, scoring 93 runs at a strike rate of 197.87. He is a quality batter who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Batters
Sadrack Descartes: Descartes is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 81 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 213.16 in three matches.
Dalius Monrose: In four matches, Monrose has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 205+ and picked up a wicket as well.
All-rounders
Shani Mesmain: Mesmain has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 95 runs and also picked up five wickets in his four outings.
Craig Emmanuel: Emmanuel can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 38 runs and also picked up a wicket in four matches.
Bowlers
Jamal Lesmond: Lesmond has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up five wickets, including his best figures of 4/5. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
Marklin Sylvester: Sylvester has picked up three wickets in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.
Top 5 best players to pick in MRS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team
Shani Mesmain (SSCS) - 320 points
Julian Sylvester (SSCS) - 195 points
Jamal Lesmond (MRS) - 191 points
Sabinus Emmanuel (MRS) - 189 points
Kevin Gassie (SSCS) - 154 points
Important Stats for MRS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team
Shani Mesmain: 95 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 172.73 and ER - 8.25
Sabinus Emmanuel: 96 runs in 4 matches; SR - 184.62
Julian Sylvester: 93 runs in 4 matches; SR - 197.87
Jamal Lesmond: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.83
Kevin Gassie: 8 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 66.67 and ER - 9.29
MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sabinus Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond, Xytus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Jamal Lesmond, Wayne Prospere, Marklin Sylvester
Captain: Shani Mesmain Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabinus Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester, Sadrack Descartes, Xytus Emmanuel, Dalius Monrose, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Jervan Charles, Jamal Lesmond, Wayne Prospere, Marklin Sylvester
Captain: Sadrack Descartes Vice-captain: Shani Mesmain