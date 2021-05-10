MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 10th, 2021

Match 22 of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 has the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars taking on Mon Repos Stars at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on Monday.

The Mon Repos Stars are one of the favorites to win the St Lucia T10 Blast, despite playing just one game at the time of writing. They beat a formidable Gros Islet Cannon Blasters side, which further adds value to their case as tournament favorites. The Stars have a well-balanced side in place, with the likes of Kevin Augustin and Xytus Emmanuel looking to continue their fine form in the competition.

Their opponents, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, are also in decent form with three wins in five games and head into the game on the back of a solid win over Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. However, they will want their batting unit, especially Shani Mesmain, to come up with the goods if they are to topple the Mon Repos Stars. All in all, a cracking St Lucia T10 Blast game beckons as both sides look to sustain their challenge for a top-four spot with a win.

Squads to choose from

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (WK) and Julian Sylvester.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars

C Charlery, S Emmanuel, K Augustin, C Emmanuel, S Descartes, H Charlery, K Gaston, R Lesmond, J Lesmond, D Henry and K Henry

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

T Hippoltye, J Sylvester, B Tisson, A Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, X Emmanuel, K Gassie, K Prospere, Q Mesmain, J Charles, D Monrose

Match Details

Match: Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Match 22, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 10th May 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

As seen in previous St Lucia T10 Blast games, although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, teams have managed to breach the 100-run mark consistently. There is ample swing on offer for the pacers, keeping the batsmen on their toes. However, the ball has skid nicely on to the bat, making it easy for them to go for their attacking shots. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90 being par at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MRS vs SSCS)

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, T Hippoltye, X Emmanuel, K Gaston, C Charlery, S Mesmain, S Descartes, K Augustin, K Prospere, W Prospere and H Charlery

Captain: S Mesmain. Vice-captain: K Augustin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, B Tisson, X Emmanuel, K Gaston, C Charlery, S Mesmain, S Descartes, K Augustin, K Prospere, W Prospere and D Henry

Captain: K Augustin. Vice-captain: J Sylvester