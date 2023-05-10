MRS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s St Lucia T10 – May 10, 2023  

Mon Repos Stars (MRS) and Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) are set to face each other in the first game of the St Lucia T10 on Wednesday, May 10. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia will host the contest.

The two teams will face each other in the first of Wednesday’s doubleheader. The Stars are the defending champions after they defeated the Choiseul Clay Plots in the final by 30 runs. The upcoming edition is expected to be a cracker as well.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the MRS vs VFNR game:

#3 Dane Edward (VFNR) – 9 credits

Dane Edward is a decent cricketer and should be picked for the MRS vs VFNR game. He has scored 73 runs from seven innings in 12 matches at an average of 14.60 and a strike rate of 130.36. He also has a top score of 47 to show for his efforts. Edward also has picked up 12 wickets from as many matches at an economy rate of 5.74 with a three-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

#2 Keon Gaston (MRS) – 9 credits

Keon Gaston plays as an all-rounder and should be a must in fantasy teams for the MRS vs VFNR match. He has played five T10 matches thus far in his career and has made quite an impact for his team, Mon Repos Stars. He is also an effective fielder and can fetch you points through his fielding skills as well.

#1 Rohan Lesmond (MRS) – 7.5 credits

Rohan Lesmond is someone, who can hit the ball a fair distance. In his last 10 matches, he once scored 25 off 11 balls against Babonneau Leatherbacks followed by a 12-ball 12 against Micoud Eagles. Therefore, fantasy users should definitely pick him for the MRS vs VFNR match.

