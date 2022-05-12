MRS vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 13

Mon Repos Stars will take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 13th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Thursday.

Mon Repos Stars have played just one match so far this season. Unfortunately, the game was never completed and it ended up being abandoned. They will be looking to assert their authority in this clash.

Meanwhile, the Vieux Fort North Raiders have begun their campaign in sensational fashion. They have won both their matches so far and got the better of Invictus Desruisseaux by eight wickets in their last encounter.

They will be hoping to continue with that winning run.

MRS vs VFNR Probable Playing 11 Today

MRS XI

Sadrack Descartes, Kurnan Henry, Keon Gaston, Brandon Bicar, Marklin Sylvester, Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Quami Dishong, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Shawnil Edward

VFNR XI

Chrislon Fanis, Richie Robert, Kurt Edward, Dane Edward, Al Prince, Kahlil St Hill, Ricky Hippolyte, Kenaz Joseph, Dyondre Taylor, Junior Peter, Dexter Solomon

Match Details

MRS vs VFNR, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: May 12, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today's MRS vs VFNR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Peter is a fabulous choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a star batter who is expected to be key for VFNR.

Batters

R Moses has been absolutely phenomenal for VFNR in the two matches so far. He has scored 42 runs and has also picked up a couple of wickets with the ball. Moses will be a great multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounders

R Robert is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match single-handedly. He has scalped three wickets in just two matches so far.

Bowlers

H Smith picked up a wicket in the opening game and will be hoping to find success here as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction team

R Moses (VFNR) – 145 points

R Robert (VFNR) – 109 points

K Edward (VFNR) – 81 points

J Peter (VFNR) – 66 points

H Smith (VFNR) – 45 points

Important stats for MRS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction team

R Moses: 42 runs and 2 wickets

R Robert: 3 wickets

K Edward: 36 runs

MRS vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction Today

MRS vs VFNR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Peter, R Moses, C Charlery, R Lesmond, R Robert, K Edward, C Emmanuel, H Smith, E Sexius, M Sylvester, J Lesmond

Captain: R Moses, Vice-Captain: R Robert

MRS vs VFNR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Peter, S Emmanuel, R Moses, C Charlery, R Lesmond, R Robert, K Edward, C Emmanuel, H Smith, E Sexius, M Sylvester

Captain: K Edward, Vice-Captain: C Charlery.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar