MS-W vs AS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 10th, 2020

Match 29 of WBBL pits Melbourne Stars against 2019 runners-up Adelaide Strikers at the Blacktown International Sportspark on Tuesday.

The Stars have been absolutely rampant in this year's WBBL, with no losses at the halfway mark. Meg Lanning has led the way with the bat, while Nat Sciver and Elyse Villani have played their parts to perfection. They come into this game with all the momentum in the world, and would look to make their first WBBL playoffs in a few years.

Their opponents, Adelaide Strikers, have blown hot and cold this season with three wins and losses each so far. Although they are on course to compete for a top-four finish, they would be looking to sustain their form in the middle phase of the tournament. They welcome back Suzie Bates for this game, although the duo of Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt has been brilliant with the bat. With the likes of Sarah Coyte and Megan Schutt also delivering the goods with the ball, the Strikers look well-equipped for a win in this fixture.

The Strikers are the underdogs heading into this fixture, given the Stars performances over the last few weeks. However, the Strikers are slowly gaining momentum, which makes them as dangerous as any time in the competition. While the Stars would love to keep their unbeaten status intact, they should have a hard time against a resourceful Strikers side in Sydney. With two of the best bowling attacks taking it to the field on Tuesday, we should be in for an entertaining game between the two sides to kickstart the week in WBBL.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani

Adelaide Strikers Women

Suzie Bates, Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing 11

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (WK), Sophie Day and Holly Ferling/Katherine Brunt

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Suzie Bates (C), Bridget Patterson, Stefanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna/Laura Wolvaardt, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Tegan McPharlin and Darcie Brown

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, 29

Date: 10th November 2020, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides at the Blacktown International Sportspark with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. While there should be some swing on offer early on, change of pace would be key for the bowlers as the game progresses. The spinners should also have a say in this game with an ample amount of turn available off the surface. Both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss with 140-150 being a competitive total in WBBL 2020.

