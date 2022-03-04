MSF vs OEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group D Qualifier 1

MSC Frankfurt (MSF) will take on Ostend Exiles (OEX) in Group D's first Qualifier of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

MSC Frankfurt have been in fine form in the ECL T10. They have won six of their seven matches, with their only loss coming at the hands of V.O.C. Rotterdam by just four runs. Ostend Exiles have also had a dazzling campaign, winning four games and finishing second in the standings. Both of their defeats have been against MSC Frankfurt. The winner of this match will make a direct entry into the ECL T10 final.

MSF vs OEX Probable Playing 11 Today

MSF XI

Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan (c), Amin Khan, Waled Khan (wk), Atiq Awan, Paramveer Singh, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Daud Muhammad, Zabiullah Arjubi, Waheed Ahmed

OEX XI

Sulaiman Muhammad, Raja-Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood (c), Aadil Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan-Ali (wk), Omair Diwan Ali, Zoheeb Hussain, Zadran Fahad, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim-Chaudhry, Amin Gul Malikzai-Shah

Match Details

MSF vs OEX, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 4th March, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval seems to be a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. 120 could prove to be the par score and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s MSF vs OEX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, scoring 140 runs in seven ECL T10 matches. Although his form has slumped in the last few games, he could help you fetch some important points today.

Batters

R Ali is a genuine match-winner who has done wonders for Ostend Exiles. In seven matches, he has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 145.94 in addition to taking six wickets.

S Muhammad has amassed 203 runs in seven ECL T10 games at a strike rate of 218.28.

All-rounders

F Mehmood is a brilliant all-rounder who can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your MSF vs OEX Dream11 fantasy team. He has chalked up 170 runs and scalped seven wickets thus far.

S Afridi Jr is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has 113 runs and six wickets to his name.

Bowler

Q Khan is a ruhless bowler who has picked up nine wickets in the ECL T10 so far. He has also chipped in with 50 runs on the batting front.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSF vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

F Mehmood (OEX) – 512 points

R Ali (OEX) – 464 points

S Afridi Jr (MSF) – 454 points

Q Khan (MSF) – 420 points

D Muhammad (MSF) – 393 points

Important stats for MSF vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

R Ali: 162 runs and 6 wickets

F Mehmood: 170 runs and 7 wickets

Q Khan: 50 runs and 9 wickets

S Afridi Jr: 113 runs and 6 wickets

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, R Ali, S Muhammad, A Diwan Ali, S Afridi, F Mehmood, D Muhammad, Q Khan, J Azizi, S Hussain, Z Fahad

Captain: F Mehmood. Vice-captain: R Ali.

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, W Khan, R Ali, S Muhammad, S Khan, A Diwan Ali, S Afridi, F Mehmood, D Muhammad, Q Khan, S Hussain, Z Fahad

Captain: S Afridi Jr, Vice-captain: D Muhammad

Edited by Samya Majumdar