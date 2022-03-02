MSF vs OEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 14

MSC Frankfurt (MSF) will take on Ostend Exiles (OEX) in the 14th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

MSC Frankfurt have been impressive in the ECL T10, winning three in three. They are currently atop the standings with six points. Ostend Exiles also have three wins to their name and it will be interesting to see which team emerge victorious today.

MSF vs OEX Probable Playing 11 Today

MSF XI

Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan (c), Amin Khan, Waled Khan (wk), Atiq Awan, Paramveer Singh, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Daud Muhammad, Zabiullah Arjubi, Waheed Ahmed

OEX XI

Raja-Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood (c), Sulaiman Muhammad, Aadil Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan-Ali (wk), Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Zadran Fahad, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim-Chaudhry, Amin Gul Malikzai-Shah

Match Details

MSF vs OEX, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 2nd March, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval seems to be a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. 120 could prove to be the par score here and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s MSF vs OEX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 48 runs over the last two matches and could play another big knock today.

Batters

R Ali is a genuine match-winner who has done wonders for Ostend Exiles. He has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 135.29 in three matches. Ali has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.83.

S Muhammad is a classy batter who has been in fabulous touch in the ECL T10, having amassed 92 runs in three games at a strike rate of 213.95.

All-rounder

F Mehmood is a brilliant all-rounder who could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your MSF vs OEX Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 64 runs in addition to scalping two wickets thus far.

Bowler

Q Khan began his ECL T10 campaign in terrific style, picking up five wickets in the first two matches. After a quiet performance in the last game, he will be itching to get back to form today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSF vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

R Ali (OEX) – 299 points

F Mehmood (OEX) – 282 points

A Khan (MSF) – 228 points

Q Khan (MSF) – 225 points

S Afridi Jr (MSF) – 224 points

Important stats for MSF vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

R Ali: 69 runs and 3 wickets

F Mehmood: 64 runs and 2 wickets

Q Khan: 20 runs and 5 wickets

S Muhammad: 92 runs

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, W Khan, R Ali, S Muhammad, S Khan, F Mehmood, S Afridi Jr, Q Khan, S Kalim Chaudhry, S Hussain, J Azizi

Captain: F Mehmood. Vice-captain: R Ali.

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, W Khan, R Ali, S Muhammad, S Khan, F Mehmood, S Afridi Jr, Q Khan, S Kalim Chaudhry, S Hussain, Z Fahad

Captain: S Afridi Jr. Vice-captain: S Muhammad.

