MSF vs OEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group D Playoff 2

MSC Frankfurt (MSF) will take on Ostend Exiles (OEX) in Group D's second playoff match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

MSC Frankfurt have been on a roll in the ECL T10, winning all five of their games and finishing atop the standings. Ostend Exiles have also had a dazzling campaign, winning four of their five games and finishing second. Their only defeat in the ECL T10 came at the hands of MSC Frankfurt.

MSF vs OEX Probable Playing 11 Today

MSF XI

Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan (c), Amin Khan, Waled Khan (wk), Atiq Awan, Paramveer Singh, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Daud Muhammad, Zabiullah Arjubi, Waheed Ahmed

OEX XI

Raja-Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood (c), Sulaiman Muhammad, Aadil Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan-Ali (wk), Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Zadran Fahad, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim-Chaudhry, Amin Gul Malikzai-Shah

Match Details

MSF vs OEX, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Playoff 2

Date and Time: 3rd March, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval seems to be a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. 120 could prove to be the par score and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s MSF vs OEX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 124 runs in five ECL T10 matches at an average of 24.8 and could play another vital knock today.

Batters

R Ali is a genuine match-winner who has done wonders for Ostend Exiles. He has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 151.72 while also taking five wickets in five matches so far.

S Khan has been among the runs for MSC Frankfurt in the ECL T10. He has amassed 132 runs in five games at an average of 33 and a strike rate of over 160.

All-rounders

F Mehmood is a brilliant all-rounder who could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your MSF vs OEX Dream11 fantasy team. He has chalked up 126 runs and also scalped three wickets thus far.

Bowler

Q Khan began his ECL T10 campaign in terrific style, picking up five wickets in the first two games. He took two more wickets in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSF vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

R Ali (OEX) – 385 points

S Afridi Jr (MSF) – 349 points

F Mehmood (OEX) – 322 points

Q Khan (MSF) – 338 points

D Muhammad (MSF) – 309 points

Important stats for MSF vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

R Ali: 132 runs and 5 wickets

F Mehmood: 126 runs and 3 wickets

Q Khan: 48 runs and 7 wickets

S Khan: 132 runs

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, R Ali, S Khan, A Diwan Ali, S Afridi, F Mehmood, D Muhammad, Q Khan, J Azizi, S Hussain, Z Fahad

Captain: R Ali. Vice-captain: F Mehmood.

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, W Khan, R Ali, A Diwan Ali, S Khan, F Mehmood, S Afridi Jr, D Muhammad, Q Khan, S Kalim Chaudhry, J Azizi

Captain: D Muhammad. Vice-captain: Q Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar