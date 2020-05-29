MTB v IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 30th, 2020

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The second match of this week's Vanuatu T10 League 2020 will see the MT Bulls and Ifira Sharks facing off at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground.

The MT Bulls have lost both their matches in the competition and will be itching to collect a win, while the Sharks will want to repeat their performance from the previous encounter between these two sides.

The Sharks restricted the Bulls to just 61/6 from 10 overs and chased down the target in 8.5 overs, registering a four-wicket win. With both teams looking to climb up the Vanuatu T10 League points table, expect a thrilling match on the cards.

Squads to choose from

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

Predicted Playing XIs

MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale (C), Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson.

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), William Yamak, Jamal Vira (WK), Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stepehen, Michael Avock, Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph

Match Details

Match: MT Bulls v Ifira Sharks

Date: May 30th, 2020 at 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Short boundaries on the leg side and straight down the ground helped the batters pile on the runs in two of the four matches last week, while in the other two games the pacers ran riot through the batting lineups. There hasn't been much on offer for the spinners, and yet again the pacers will need to make an impact early with the new ball.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MTB v IS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tommy, P Tsione, N Chila, W Yamak, A Mansale, P Matautaava, N Nipiko, S Sandy, E Mansale, G Mangau, O Yoseph.

Captain - A Mansale, Vice-captain - P Matautaava.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tommy, P Tsione, W Wotu, A Stephen, A Mansale, P Matautaava, N Nipiko, S Sandy, E Mansale, A Stephen, O Yoseph.

Captain - N Nipiko, Vice-captain - P Tsione.

All matches of the Vanuatu Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.