MTB v MFE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 21st, 2020

Vanuatu Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The opening match of the much-awaited Vanuatu Premier T10 League 2020 will see the MT Bulls taking on the Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground.

The MT Bulls will be led by Andrew Mansale, while the Mighty Efate Panthers will be opening their campaign under the stewardship of Joshua Rasu. Given the league stage structure of the tournament, expect both teams to produce quality cricket to get their campaign off to a positive start.

Also read: Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Full schedule, list of players, venue, time and start date of the tournament

Squads to choose from

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Predicted Playing XIs

MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale (C), Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Jarryd Allan (WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae

Match Details

Match: MT Bulls v Mighty Efate Panthers

Date: May 21st, 2020 at 7.30 AM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

There are no records of earlier matches being played on this ground, and hence the team winning the toss might be tempted to field first and learn the conditions at hand. However, given that this is a fresh pitch, strokemaking could be easy.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MTB v MFE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tommy, J Allan, J Tommy, N Chila, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matautaava, D Chilia, G Mangau, E Kalfau.

Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - A Mansale.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Allan, J Tommy, M Taea, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matautaava, B Tari, G Mangau, W Nalisa, E Kalfau.

Captain - P Matautaava, Vice-captain - B Tari.

All matches of the Vanuatu Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.