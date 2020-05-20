MTB v MFE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 21st, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for MTB vs MFE match of Vanuatu T10 League.
- MT Bulls will face off against Mighty Efate Panthers in Match 1 of Vanuatu Premier T10 League 2020
The opening match of the much-awaited Vanuatu Premier T10 League 2020 will see the MT Bulls taking on the Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground.
The MT Bulls will be led by Andrew Mansale, while the Mighty Efate Panthers will be opening their campaign under the stewardship of Joshua Rasu. Given the league stage structure of the tournament, expect both teams to produce quality cricket to get their campaign off to a positive start.
Also read: Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Full schedule, list of players, venue, time and start date of the tournament
Squads to choose from
MT Bulls
Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.
Mighty Efate Panthers
Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.
Predicted Playing XIs
MT Bulls
Clement Tommy (WK), Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale (C), Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson.
Mighty Efate Panthers
Jarryd Allan (WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae
Match Details
Match: MT Bulls v Mighty Efate Panthers
Date: May 21st, 2020 at 7.30 AM IST
Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
There are no records of earlier matches being played on this ground, and hence the team winning the toss might be tempted to field first and learn the conditions at hand. However, given that this is a fresh pitch, strokemaking could be easy.
Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tommy, J Allan, J Tommy, N Chila, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matautaava, D Chilia, G Mangau, E Kalfau.
Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - A Mansale.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Allan, J Tommy, M Taea, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matautaava, B Tari, G Mangau, W Nalisa, E Kalfau.
Captain - P Matautaava, Vice-captain - B Tari.
All matches of the Vanuatu Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.