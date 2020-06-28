MTV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 29th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MTV vs PSV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- PSV Hann Munden take on MTV Stallions in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
The final ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match of the day pits PSV Hann Munden against MTV Stallions at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein.
This match would PSV's third game of the day and the second one on the trot. While fatigue could be a factor, PSV would be hoping for a win against a much stronger MTV Stallions side.
Both teams faced each other in the recently concluded Hannover Hitout T10 League, where the MTV Stallions thrashed PSV by a whooping 71-run margin. However, a much more competitive game is on the cards on Monday with two valuable points at stake for both PSV Hann Munden and MTV Stallions.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
MTV Stallions
V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali
PSV Hann Munden
N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran
Predicted Playing XIs
MTV Stallions
S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali
PSV Hann Munden
G Mustafa, N Khan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, J Javed, M Yousafzai, A Zadran, A Khan Safi, Z Khan Jamali, S Jabarkhel and N Rustamkheil
Match Details
Match: MTV Stallions vs PSV Hann Munden
Date: 29th June 2020, at 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein should be a good one to bat on with the ball coming on to the bat fairly well. In addition, there isn't much help on offer for the bowlers. While there is a threat of rain for this game, we should get a completed game with 100 being par at this venue.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jabarkhel, A Ahmad, P Potharlanka, S Putta-Motilal, A Zadran, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, S Islam, J Javed, U Gadiraju and Z Khan
Captain: B Orya, Vice-Captain: A Ahmad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Prajapati, A Ahmad, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, A Zadran, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, N Khan, J Javed, U Gadiraju and Z Khan
Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: M Faruq-ArabzaiPublished 28 Jun 2020, 16:09 IST