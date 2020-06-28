MTV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 29th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MTV vs PSV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

PSV Hann Munden take on MTV Stallions in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The final ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match of the day pits PSV Hann Munden against MTV Stallions at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein.

This match would PSV's third game of the day and the second one on the trot. While fatigue could be a factor, PSV would be hoping for a win against a much stronger MTV Stallions side.

Both teams faced each other in the recently concluded Hannover Hitout T10 League, where the MTV Stallions thrashed PSV by a whooping 71-run margin. However, a much more competitive game is on the cards on Monday with two valuable points at stake for both PSV Hann Munden and MTV Stallions.

Squads to choose from

MTV Stallions

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

PSV Hann Munden

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions

S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali

PSV Hann Munden

G Mustafa, N Khan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, J Javed, M Yousafzai, A Zadran, A Khan Safi, Z Khan Jamali, S Jabarkhel and N Rustamkheil

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs PSV Hann Munden

Date: 29th June 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein should be a good one to bat on with the ball coming on to the bat fairly well. In addition, there isn't much help on offer for the bowlers. While there is a threat of rain for this game, we should get a completed game with 100 being par at this venue.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MTV vs PSV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jabarkhel, A Ahmad, P Potharlanka, S Putta-Motilal, A Zadran, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, S Islam, J Javed, U Gadiraju and Z Khan

Captain: B Orya, Vice-Captain: A Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Prajapati, A Ahmad, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, A Zadran, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, N Khan, J Javed, U Gadiraju and Z Khan

Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: M Faruq-Arabzai