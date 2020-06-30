MTV vs SEC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 1st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MTV vs SEC match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

MTV Stallions take on SC Europa Cricket in Match 11 of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

In one of the marquee clashes of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020, MTV Stallions take on SC Europa Cricket at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. Both teams have won one and lost one game apiece and are firmly on course for a top-four finish.

SCE played both their games on Tuesday but MTV come into this game with a day's rest. While fatigue could play a part, SC Europa will ideally fancy their chances although it is anyone's game in Kummerfeld. With the league table shaping up nicely, a win should be the utmost priority for either side.

Squads to choose from:

MTV Stallions

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.

SC Europa Cricket

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions

B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman.

SC Europa Cricket

M Muhammad, S Darwesh, M Khan Jr, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, S Ahmad, V Thakar and G Akbar Dargey.

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs SC Europa Cricket

Date: 1st July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld.

Pitch Report

Inclement weather is on the cards with rain expected to play spoilsport on Wednesday. If action does take place between the two sides, one can expect an even contest between bat and ball. With the shorter boundaries aiding the batsmen, 75 should be par on this surface.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MTV vs SCE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Muhammad, S Putta-Motilal, D Khan, A Sharma, S Darwesh, I Zazai, M Faruq-Arabzai, U Gadiraju, S Ahmad, G Singh Rathore and G Akbar.

Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: M Faruq-Arabzai.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, D Khan, A Sharma, S Darwesh, S Islam, M Faruq-Arabzai, U Gadiraju, S Ahmad, G Singh Rathore and G Akbar.

Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: S Putta-Motilal.