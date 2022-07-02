MU vs ALB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, 1st Semi-Final

Milan United (MU) will take on Albano (ALB) in the first semi-final match of the ECS T10 Milan on Saturday at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in their playoff matches and finally made a place in the semi-finals. Milan United won their quarter-final match against BOG by eight wickets. Albano won their quarter-final match against RBG by 18 runs.

Albano will give it their all to win the match and enter the finals of the tournament, but Milan United are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Milan United.

MU vs ALB Probable Playing XI

MU Playing XI

Shihan Perera (wk), Yommerengna Suresh, Stephen Jayasekara, Nileththi Roshan, Tharindu Heshan, Gayan Silva, Shehan Dinuka, Hirun Fernando, Sasidu Divyanja, Ishan Jayakody, Ravindu Senevirathna

ALB Playing XI

Ajay Kumar, Jorawar Singh, Hardeep Singh (wk), Jasvir Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Parveen Kumar, Anmol Singh, Monu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Gurjit Singh, Bharti Bangar

Match Details

MU vs ALB, ECS T10 Milan, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

MU vs ALB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Perera, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. H Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Shaikh and S Jayasekara are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Dinuka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

Y Suresh and N Roshan are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Heshan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Singh and B Bangar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Cheema is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Milan United vs Albano Dream11 prediction team

M Lal (ALB)

Y Suresh (MU)

T Heshan (MU)

Milan United vs Albano: Important stats for Dream11 team

Y Suresh - 106 runs and five wickets

T Heshan - 28 runs and nine wickets

M Lal - 36 runs and four wickets

Milan United vs Albano Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Perera, I Shaikh, S Jayasekara, S Dinuka, T Heshan, Y Suresh, N Roshan, M Lal, B Bangar, D Cheema, G Singh

Captain: T Heshan Vice Captain: Y Suresh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Singh, I Shaikh, S Jayasekara, S Dinuka, T Heshan, Y Suresh, N Roshan, J Singh, B Bangar, D Cheema, G Singh

Captain: Y Suresh Vice Captain: T Heshan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far