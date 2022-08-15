MU vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 17

Mangalore United will take on the Bengaluru Blasters (MU vs BB) in Match 17 of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 on Monday, August 15. The Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore will host this contest.

Mangalore United will enter this clash following a sensational win over the Gulbarga Mystics last time out. They will be looking to extend their winning streak and climb higher up on the points table.

Meanwhile, the Blasters will come into the game after losing to the Mysore Warriors in their most recent match. They will be looking to bounce back in this contest.

MU vs BB Probable Playing 11 Today

MU XI

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vijaykumar Vyashak, HS Sharath, Rohit Kumar.

BB XI

LR Chethan (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Ronit More, Pradeep T.

Match Details

Match: MU vs BB, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 17.

Date and Time: August 15, 2022, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

The pitch is batting-friendly, especially in the T20 format, and high scores have been common. Pacers will struggle to find movement with the ball, while there will not be too much in it for the spinners either.

The average first innings score here is 170. However, there could be thunderstorms on Monday, which could play spoilsport.

Today’s MU vs BB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Rakshith is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role on your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 34 runs in the last match.

Batters

Mayank Agarwal is one of the biggest names in the competition. The prolific Indian opener is the leading run-scorer with 249 runs in five matches at an average of 62.25.

He has also batted at a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 181 and has already smashed a century. Agarwal should be your first choice for the captaincy pick on your Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match.

Nikin Jose could also prove to be a crucial choice for your side. He has amassed 152 runs in four matches at an average of over 50.

All-rounders

L Chethan is a wonderful all-rounder who has imposed himself on proceedings. He has already scored 130 runs in five matches at a strike rate of over 168.

Bowlers

Rishi Bopanna is expected to be instrumental for his team. He has scalped seven wickets so far at an economy rate of 6.90.

HS Sharath also has seven wickets to his name. He picked up two wickets in the previous match against the Gulbarga Mystics and has been in good form.

Top 5 best players to pick in MU vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal (BB) – 405 points.

Rishi Bopanna (BB) – 278 points.

Nikin Jose (MU) – 270 points.

HS Sharath (MU) – 255 points.

Vyshak Vijaykumar (MU) – 169 points.

Important stats for MU vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal: 249 runs.

Rishi Bopanna: Seven wickets.

Nikin Jose: 152 runs.

HS Sharath: Seven wickets.

Vyshak Vijaykumar: Eight wickets.

MU vs BB Dream11 Prediction Today

MU vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rakshith, Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Macneil Noronha, Amit Verma, LR Chethan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal | Vice-Captain: Rishi Bopanna.

MU vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rakshith, Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose, KV Aneesh, Macneil Noronha, LR Chethan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Venkatesh.

Captain: Nikin Jose | Vice-Captain: HS Sharath.

