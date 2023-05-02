The 41st game of the ECS Milan T10 will see Milan United (MU) square off against Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Tuesday (May 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MU vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Milan have won one of their last five games, while Bergamo have won three of their last seven. Milan will give it their all to win the game, but Bergamo are expected to prevail.

MU vs BCC Match Details

The 41st game of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 2 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MU vs BCC, Match 41

Date and Time: May 2, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game played here between Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI saw 205 scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

MU vs BCC Form Guide

MU - Won one of their last five games

BCC - Won three of their last seven games

MU vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

MU

No injury update

T.Nimesh (wk), S.Kumara, S.Jayasekara, I.Jayakody, F.Muhammad, R.Silva, T.Hensen, S.Silva, R.Senevirathna, G.Silva, N.Irfan

BCC

No injury update

P.Kumar Sudida (wk), M.Singh, A.Javaid, S.Lal, K.Singh-I, J.Singh, D.Shikoh, J.Ram, B.Singh, K.Shahzad-II, R.Qureshi

MU vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Kumar

Kumar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. T Nimesh is another good pick.

Batters

S Kumara

M Singh and Kumara are the two best batter picks. S Jayasekara played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Shikoh

J Singh and Shikoh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Ram is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Shahzad

The top bowler picks are Shahzad and N Irfan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. G Silva is another good pick.

MU vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kumara

Kumara bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 393 points in the last five games.

J Singh

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make J Singh the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 312 points in the last five games.

Five must-picks for MU vs BCC, Match 41

D Shikoh

J Singh

S Kumara

J Ram

M Singh

Milan United vs Bergamo Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Milan United vs Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Kumar

Batters: S Jayasekara, M Singh, S Kumara

All-rounders: J Singh, J Ram, D Shikoh, B Singh, R Silva, T Heshan

Bowlers: K Shahzad

Milan United vs Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Kumar

Batters: I Jayakody, M Singh, S Kumara

All-rounders: J Singh, J Ram, D Shikoh, B Singh, R Silva, T Heshan

Bowlers: N Irfan

