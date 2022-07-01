MU vs BOG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, 4th Quarter Final

Milan United (MU) will take on Bogliasco (BOG) in the fourth quarterfinal of the ECS T10 Milan on Friday at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan.

Both teams didn't perform well in the league stage but won their eliminator games to reach the last eight. Bogliasco will give it their all to reach the semifinals, but Milan are a relatively better team and should emerge victorious.

MU vs BOG Probable Playing XIs

MU

Shihan Perera (wk), Yommerengna Suresh, Stephen Jayasekara, Nileththi Roshan, Tharindu Heshan, Gayan Silva, Shehan Dinuka, Hirun Fernando, Sasidu Divyanja, Ishan Jayakody, Ravindu Senevirathna.

BOG

Sandesh Kulapathi, Lasidu Fernando, Asanka Perera (wk), Pavan Kadiri, Nagodavithanachchi Nandana, Waruna Mestiyage, Fernando Madupa, Harshvardhan Madineni, Niranga Fernando, Charith Perera, Zaki Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: MU vs BOG, ECS T10 Milan, 4th Quarterfinal

Date and Time: July 1, 2022; 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground is batting-friendly, where pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters could be key. The pitch should not change considerably during the game, and both teams could look to chase on winning the toss.

MU vs BOG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Perera, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 37 runs in just 16 deliveries and took two catches in his first match against PU.

Batters

N Nandana and G Silva are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. S Dinuka is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic games.

All-rounders

Y Suresh and C Perera are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Heshan is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Madupa and Z Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. P Kadiri is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in MU vs BOG Dream11 prediction team

C Perera (BOG)

Y Suresh (MU)

T Heshan (MU)

MU vs BOG: Key stats for Dream11 team

Y Suresh - 104 runs and 5 wickets

T Heshan - 13 runs and 6 wickets

F Madupa - 69 runs and 2 wickets.

Milan United vs Bogliasco Super XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Perera, N Nandana, G Silva, S Dinuka, T Heshan, Y Suresh, N Roshan, C Perera, F Madupa, Z Muhammad, P Kadiri.

Captain: Y Suresh. Vice Captain: C Perera.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Perera, N Nandana, G Silva, S Jayasekara, T Heshan, Y Suresh, N Roshan, C Perera, F Madupa, Z Muhammad, P Kadiri.

Captain: Y Suresh. Vice Captain: T Heshan.

