MU vs GMY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 24

Mangalore United (MU) will lock horns with Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the 24th match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, August 19.

Mangalore United are fourth in the points table, having won four out of their seven matches. They lost their last game against the Mysore Warriors by six wickets. The Gulbarga Mystics have also won four out of their seven matches and are placed just above their rivals in the standings. They lost their last encounter against the Hubli Tigers by five wickets.

MU vs GMY Probable Playing 11 Today

MU XI

Sujay Sateri (WK), Ravikumar Samarth (C), Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, Amit Verma, Aditya Somanna, Aneeshwar Gautam, Macneil Noronha, HS Sharath, Vijaykumar Vyshak, M Venkatesh.

GMY XI

KL Shrijith (WK), Manish Pandey (C), Mohit BA, Jashwantha Acharya, Rithesh Bhatkal, Manoj Bhandage, Pranav Bhatia, Rohan Patil, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shreesha Achar.

Match Details

MU vs GMY, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 19th August 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a sporting one. While the batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the flow of runs in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 129 runs.

Today’s MU vs GMY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Shrijith: Shrijith has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 125.22 in seven Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 matches.

Batters

Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal is a quality batter who has scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 115.09 in six games.

Ravikumar Samarth: Samarth has scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 130.63 in seven matches.

All-rounders

Amit Verma: Verma has failed to perform as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 69 runs and picking up three wickets in six fixtures. Nonetheless, he is a top-quality all-rounder who could help you fetch some valuable points on Friday.

Manoj Bhandage: Bhandage has scored 100 runs while also scalping seven wickets in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

HS Sharath: Sharath is Mangalore United's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 7.98 in seven games. He has also managed to score 49 runs.

CA Karthik: Karthik can provide regular breakthroughs for the Mystics in Friday's match. He has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.52 in seven matches in addition to scoring 32 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MU vs GMY Dream11 prediction team

Manoj Bhandage (GMY) - 391 points

Devdutt Padikkal (GMY) - 366 points

HS Sharath (MU) - 359 points

Rohan Patil (GMY) - 353 points

CA Karthik (GMY) - 331 points

Important Stats for MU vs GMY Dream11 prediction team

Manoj Bhandage: 100 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 196.07 and ER - 8.00

Devdutt Padikkal: 183 runs in 6 matches; SR - 115.09

HS Sharath: 49 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 188.46 and ER - 7.98

Rohan Patil: 240 runs in 6 matches; SR - 162.16

CA Karthik: 32 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 213.33 and ER - 8.52

MU vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Shrijith, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Verma, Manoj Bhandage, Rohan Patil, Macneil Noronha, HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijaykumar, CA Karthik.

Captain: Ravikumar Samarth. Vice-captain: Rohan Patil.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Shrijith, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Jashwanth Acharya, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Manoj Bhandage, Macneil Noronha, HS Sharath, CA Karthik, M Venkatesh.

Captain: Manish Pandey. Vice-captain: Abhinav Manohar.

