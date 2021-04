MU vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 7th, 2021

Milan United will take on Milan Cricket Club in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Milan on Wednesday. Both sides have played a match each in the tournament so far, suffering identical fates.

While Milan United began their ECS T10 Milan campaign with a 25-run loss to Fresh Tropical, Albano beat Milan Cricket Club by 55 runs in their season opener.

Both teams will be eager to bounce back with a win in Tuesday's ECS T10 Milan encounter.

Squads to choose from:

Milan United

Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Ravindu Thilanka, Roshan Silva, Shehan Tissera, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Trishan Aruma, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera

Milan Cricket Club

Alex Desai (c), Khurram Shahzad, Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Mian Abdul Wadood, Sansala Sonal Perera, Kaushik Bhuva, Rishabh Jain, Muhib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Andrea Lanzoni, Pavan Madusha Madduma wellala, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Chamath Hansaka Bandujeewa Madduma Wellala, Indy Pandit, Harmish Prajapati, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Vijay Thareja, Yuvrajsinh Mahendrasinh Vashi, Divyajit Vashi, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya Croos

Predicted Playing XIs

Milan United

Sudesh Perera, Dilusha Fernando, Roshan Silva, Stephen Jayasekara, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Ravindu Thilanka, Trishan Aruma, Ashan Ranasinghe, Isuru Fernando and Niyon Perera

Milan Cricket Club

Pavan Madusha Madduma (wk), Alex Desai (c), Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Rishabh Jain, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Kaushik Bhuva, Divyajit Vashi, Harmish Prajapati, Muhib Khan

Match Details

Match: Milan United vs Milan Cricket Club, Match 9

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Date and Time: 7th April, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MU vs MCC)

MU vs MCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P K Sudida, S Perera, K M Madduma, S Silva, S Jayasekara, R Silva, N Perera, K Bhuva, A Ranasinghe, M Khan, N K Kurup

Captain: R Silva. Vice-captain: S Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Perera, K M Madduma, S Silva, S Jayasekara, R Silva, N Perera, K Bhuva, A Ranasinghe, M Khan, N K Kurup, G Silva

Captain: N Perera. Vice-captain: S Perera