MU vs MKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Bronze-Final

Milan United (MU) will take on Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club (MKC) in the Bronze-Final match of the ECS T10 Milan on Saturday at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in playoff matches but couldn't make a place in the finals. Milan United lost their semi-final match to Albano by seven wickets. Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club lost their semi-final match to Fresh Tropical by 14 runs.

Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match and end the tournament on a positive note, but Milan United are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Milan United.

MU vs MKC Probable Playing XI

MU Playing XI

Shihan Perera (wk), Yommerengna Suresh, Stephen Jayasekara, Nileththi Roshan, Tharindu Heshan, Gayan Silva, Shehan Dinuka, Hirun Fernando, Sasidu Divyanja, Ishan Jayakody, Ravindu Senevirathna

MKC Playing XI

Nimna De Silva, Adnan Malik, Joy Perera (wk), Dinesh Samarawickrama, Tharindu Nimantha, Dinuk Samarawickrama (c), Dinesh Dissanayakage, Shehan Fernando, Sandun Wijekoon, Shermal Fernando, Samudaya Bandara

Match Details

MU vs MKC, ECS T10 Milan, Bronze-Final

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

MU vs MKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Perera, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

Dinuk Samarawickrama and S Jayasekara are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Dinuka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

Y Suresh and Dinesh Samarawickrama are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Heshan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Singh and N De Silva. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Jayasinghe is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MU vs MKC Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Samarawickrama (MKC)

Y Suresh (MU)

T Heshan (MU)

Milan United vs Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club: Important stats for Dream11 team

Y Suresh - 132 runs and five wickets

T Heshan - 36 runs and 10 wickets

Dinesh Samarawickrama - 64 runs and nine wickets

Milan United vs Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Perera, Dinuk Samarawickram, T Nimesh, S Dinuka, T Heshan, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Y Suresh, T Nimantha, G Silva, N De Silva, P Jayasinghe

Captain: T Heshan Vice Captain: Y Suresh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Perera, Dinuk Samarawickram, H Bellanthuda, S Dinuka, T Heshan, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Y Suresh, T Nimantha, G Silva, S Fernando, P Jayasinghe

Captain: Y Suresh Vice Captain: T Heshan

