MU vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 19

The Mangalore United (MU) will take on the Mysore Warriors (MW) in the 19th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Wednesday (August 17).

The Mangalore United have done extremely well so far this season. They have won four of their six games and, with eight points, are second in the standings. They suffered an uncanny defeat by a large margin of 66 runs against table-toppers Bengaluru Blasters recently and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The Mysore Warriors, on the other hand, have also done pretty well. They have won and lost three matches each and have six points to their name. They are third, just behind the Mangalore United in the table. Like Mangalore, the Warriors also suffered a loss in their last outing, losing to bottom-placed Shivamogga Strikers by 13 runs. They will be hoping for a better performance here.

MU vs MW Probable Playing 11 Today

MU XI

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vijaykumar Vyashak, HS Sharath, Rohit Kumar.

MW XI

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan AppannaShiv.

Match Details

MU vs MW, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The wicket here generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format and high scores could prove to be common. Pacers will struggle to find movement with the ball. The average first innings score here is 170. However, thunderstorms could play a spoilsport here.

Today’s MU vs MW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ullal is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest scorer for his side with 161 runs in six matches at an average of 32.20.

Batters

Nikin Jose could also prove to be a crucial choice for your side. He has amassed 177 runs in six matches at an average of over 35.

Karun Nair is also an incredible batter whose reputation precedes him. He has collected 142 runs in six games so far at a strike rate of close to 150.

All-rounders

S Hegde is a wonderful all-rounder who has imposed himself on proceedings. He has already scored 73 runs at a healthy average. He is the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition with 10 scalps at an incredible average of 11.20 and an economy rate of 5.37. Hegde could prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your MU vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Pavan Deshpande is the top-scorer for the Mysore Warriors in the competition. He has scored 217 runs at an average of 43.40.

Shreyas Gopal has IPL experience under his belt and will also be an interesting choice here. He has scored 101 runs in four innings and has also scalped six wickets.

Bowlers

HS Sharath is the joint highest wicket-taker for the Mangalore United along with V Vijaykumar. Both players have taken eight wickets each so far in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in MU vs MW Dream11 prediction team

Shubang Hegde (MW) – 457 points

Pavan Deshpande (MW) – 332 points

Shreyas Gopal (MW) – 330 points

HS Sharath (MU) – 306 points

Nikin Jose (MU) – 298 points

Important stats for MU vs MW Dream11 prediction team

Shubang Hegde: 73 runs and 10 wickets

Pavan Deshpande: 217 runs

Shreyas Gopal: 101 runs and six wickets

HS Sharath: Eight wickets

Nikin Jose: 177 runs

MU vs MW Dream11 Prediction Today

MU vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ullal, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, R Samarth, Shubang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, HS Sharath, V Patil, V Vijaykumar.

Captain: Shubang Hegde, Vice-Captain: Pavan Deshpande

MU vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ullal, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Shubang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, M Noronha, HS Sharath, V Patil, V Vijaykumar.

Captain: Shreyas Gopal, Vice-Captain: HS Sharath

