MU vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 43

The 43rd game of the ECS Milan T10 will see Trentino Aquila (TRA) square off against Milan United (MU) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Tuesday (May 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TRA vs MU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Trentino have won two of their last six games, while Milan have won one of their last five. Milan will give it their all to win the game, but Trentino Aquila is expected to prevail.

TRA vs MU Match Details

The 43rd game of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 2 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRA vs MU, Match 43

Date and Time: May 2, 2023; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game played here between Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI saw 205 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

TRA vs MU Form Guide

TRA - Won two of their last six games

MU - Won one of their last five games

TRA vs MU Probable Playing XIs

TRA

No injury update

Lovepreet Singh-II, Adeel Ahmed-II, Awais Ashiq, Muhammad Arslan-I, Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Usman Arshad-I, Hassan Tahir, Gurpreet Singh-III, Chaudhry Adeel, Sadaqat Ali, Awais Asghar

MU

No injury update

Suresh Silva, Fahad Muhammad, Roshan Silva, Trishan Nimesh (wk), Ishan Jayakody (c), Sanjeewa Kumara, Stephen Jayasekara, Trishan Aruma, Ravindu Thilanka, Alex Cristian, Hirun Fernando

TRA vs MU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Nimesh

Nimesh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Hussain is another good pick.

Batters

S Kumara

A Awais and Kumara are the two best batter picks. S Jayasekara played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Silva

L Singh and Silva are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Heshan is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Saqib

The top bowler picks are S Ali and Saqib. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. C Adeel is another good pick.

TRA vs MU match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kumara

Kumara bats in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 393 points in the last five games.

C Adeel

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Adeel the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 339 points in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for TRA vs MU, Match 43

C Adeel

S Kumara

A Saqib

S Ali

R Silva

Trentino Aquila vs Milan United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trentino Aquila vs Milan United Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Nimesh

Batters: S Jayasekara, S Kumara, I Jayakody, A Awais

All-rounders: R Silva, T Heshan, L Singh

Bowlers: A Saqib, C Adeel, S Ali

Trentino Aquila vs Milan United Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Nimesh

Batters: S Jayasekara, S Kumara

All-rounders: R Silva, T Heshan, L Singh

Bowlers: A Saqib, C Adeel, S Ali, A Asghar, N Irfan

