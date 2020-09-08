MUD vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 9th, 2020

The third ECS T10 Bulgaria game on Wednesday sees MU Dons clashing swords with Indian Tuskers at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

One of the more-fancied sides in the competition, MU Dons have done well so far with their only losses coming to Indo-Bulgarian CC. Their opponents, meanwhile, come into this game on the back of a dominant nine-wicket against Barbarian CC.

Both these sides have already faced each other once in the tournament with MU Dons decimating the Tuskers by 31 runs on that occasion.

However, with the Tuskers showing signs of improvement recently, we should be in for a great contest on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

MU Dons

Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi.

Indian Tuskers

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

MU Dons

K Dasan (C), S Hussain, S Taipur, U Naveed, Z Asif, K Sreekumar, S Ali, A Rehemtulla, R Patel, A Khan and T Suresh

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

Match Details

Match: MU Dons vs Indian Tuskers

Date: 9th September 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Sofia with the bowlers having to work hard against the ultra-aggressive approach of the batsmen.

Despite the odd-ball keeping low, the batsmen have enjoyed success at the National Sports Academy with the dimensions of the ground also helping their cause.

The margin for error for the bowlers is minimal with changes of pace being crucial in the context of the game. Both teams will be looking to make good use of the batting conditions first-up with 100 representing a par score at this venue.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MUD vs TUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, K Dasan, Z Asif, C John, A Rehemtullah, A Harikumar, F Mohammad, T Suresh, K Sreekumar, B Constantine and A Khan

Captain: K Dasan, Vice-Captain: A Harikumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hussain, K Dasan, Z Asif, B Benjamin, A Rehemtullah, A Harikumar, R Lazarus, T Suresh, K Sreekumar, B Constantine and A Khan

Captain: K Dasan, Vice-Captain: A Rehemtullah