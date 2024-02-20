MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 20, 2024

The Multan Sultans (MUL) will square off against Islamabad United (ISL) in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Multan Cricket Stadium will be hosting this MUL vs ISL contest.

The Multan Sultans beat the Karachi Kings in their opening game of the tournament. After being asked to bat first, they finished their innings on 185/2. An impressive performance from the bowlers saw them restrict the Kings to 130/8 to win the game by 55 runs.

Islamabad United got off to a perfect start to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The bowlers struggled a bit as the Lahore Qalandars posted 195 on the board. Chasing a formidable total, the batters stepped up and contributed to help them chase down the total in the 19th over.

Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the MUL vs ISL game.

#3 Dawid Malan (MUL) – 9 Credits

Dawid Malan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Dawid Malan is one of the most consistent batters in white-ball cricket. The English batter represents the Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 and had a very good outing in their opening game against the Karachi Kings.

Opening the batting, Malan played a well-compiled innings of 52 off 41 balls before falling to Daniel Sams in the 17th over. Malan plays spin well and you can strike big once set. He is a handy pick in your Dream11 side with the way he is playing.

#2 Agha Salman (ISL) – 7.5 Credits

Agha Salman receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Islamabad United got off to a winning start to the competition and Agha Salman played a key role in it. Chasing 196, Salman walked out to bat in the eighth over. He stitched up a brilliant unbeaten partnership along with his skipper Shadab Khan to take his side home.

Salman looked solid at the crease, scoring 64* off just 31 balls. He hit seven boundaries and three maximums and looked unstoppable at the crease against the Lahore Qalandars. Salman will play a key part for the United in the upcoming MUL vs ISL clash.

#1 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan leads Islamabad United in PSL 2024 (Image Courtesy: X/Islamabad United)

Shadab Khan led Islamabad United from the front in their win over the Lahore Qalandars. When the other bowlers struggled, Shadab bowled a brilliant economical spell to register figures of 1/24 in his four overs, which included the big wicket of Fakhar Zaman.

He batted at three and held the innings nicely from one end. Shadab played an outstanding innings and scored a 41-ball 74* to take his side home. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball and you can rely on him to fetch you points in the MUL vs ISL game on Tuesday.

