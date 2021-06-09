MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 10th, 2021

Multan Sultans will lock horns with Karachi Kings in Match 16 of the Pakistan Super (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Multan Sultans are placed fifth in the points table with their solitary win coming against the Lahore Qalandars in February. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who is in fine form, will be a key player for the team. They have bolstered their batting lineup with the addition of overseas players such as Johnson Charles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw and Shimron Hetmyer.

The Sultans' pace department will be led by Obed McCoy, Sohail Tanvir and Usman Qadir, while South African legend Imran Tahir will lead the spin duties in the UAE leg.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are the most successful team in the history of the PSL. They currently find themselves atop the PSL points table with three wins and two losses from five games.

The Kings are the strongest and most consistent team in the PSL and are the favorites to win the 2021 edition of the league.

Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran and Sharjeel Khan will form the team's top-order. They will have to score runs in bulk for their side to ensure the team gets to a challenging total.

The Kings' pace attack consists of Mohammad Amir and Aamer Yamin, while Danish Aziz, Waqas Maqsood and Noor Ahmad will be the spinners in action. The Kings will also rely on the experience of Thisara Perera, who can contribute with the bat and the ball.

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PSL match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

#3 Thisara Perera

Australia v Sri Lanka – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-Up

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera recently announced his retirement from international cricket. He will continue to play across various T20 leagues around the globe.

Perera's first assignment after his international retirement will be the PSL. The 32-year-old will look to perform at his best in the final stages of his career. Moreover, the Karachi Kings player can contribute with the bat and the ball and could pick a handful of points for your Dream11 side.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan (Image Courtey: PCB Media)

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the PSL. He has amassed 297 runs from five innings at an average of 59.40 with his strike rate being 140.09.

Rizwan has performed well for Pakistan in their recent international assignments over the last few months. The Multan batsman will look to continue his fine run in the league and could be considered for the role of captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Babar Azam

England v Pakistan - 3rd Vitality International Twenty20

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam sits second on the leading run scorers' chart in the ongoing edition of the PSL. He is behind Mohammad Rizwan with 258 runs from five innings at an average of 86.00 and a strike rate of 138.71.

Azam was also exceptional during Pakistan's T20 assignments in recent times. He stitched up a few memorable partnerships alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who will play against him in the PSL. Considering his form over the last few months, the Karachi batsman is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team.

