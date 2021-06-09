PSL 2021 Match 16: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Multan Sultans will take on defending champions Karachi Kings in Match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The contest will be the first match of a double-header on Thursday.

The Multan Sultans had a poor run in games played in Pakistan earlier in the year. They won only one out of their five matches and are languishing at the fifth position in the points table.

They lost their last two matches in the competition to Karachi Kings (seven wickets) and Quetta Gladiators (22 runs). Skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored an impressive half-century against the Gladiators, but could not find any support from the rest of the batting order.

In contrast, Karachi Kings enjoyed a great run in PSL 2021 before the tournament was suspended. They played five matches and won three of them. Their superior run rate of +0.697 means they are sitting pretty on top of the points table.

In their last match of PSL 2021, before the T20 league was halted, Karachi Kings hammered Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets. Set to chase 189, they were guided home by Babar Azam, who scored an unbeaten 77 off 47 balls.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings Match Details

Date: June 10, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 5:00 PM LOCAL/ 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings Weather Report

According to weather.com, it will be reasonably hot in Abu Dhabi when the match begins at 5 PM local time. The temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius.

The conditions are not expected to change much as the game progresses. Wind speed will be around 28 km/h.

Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings Pitch Report

While the Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch in Abu Dhabi has something to offer both batsmen and bowlers, the batters do have the edge, as in any T20 competition.

Big scores were registered in PSL 2020, and teams preferred chasing. It would be interesting to see if the trend continues.

Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Haris, Danish Aziz, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Karachi Kings is undoubtedly the stronger of the two teams. They will have the confidence and the edge going into Thursday’s clash. Multan Sultans will have to pull off an upset to win.

Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

