PSL 2021: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch history and stats

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will resume on June 9 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier planned to conduct the second phase of PSL 2021 in Karachi, just like the first phase. But keeping the Coronavirus situation in mind, the organizers and the franchises agreed to move the competition to the United Arab Emirates.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted many T20 matches in the past. In fact, the ground hosted quite a few IPL 2020 games last year. The pitch in Abu Dhabi assists both batsmen and bowlers.

With PSL 2021 scheduled to take place at this venue, here are some significant stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 33

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 19

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 157

Which PSL 2021 players have performed at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium?

Lahore Qalandars batsman Mohammed Hafeez has played eight T20 international matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, where he amassed 163 runs, with his highest score being 45.

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Rashid Khan has scalped ten wickets in five T20I matches at this venue. His economy rate in the five games has been 6.11, with his best figures being 3/28.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has taken eight wickets in five T20Is in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Islamabad United's fast bowler Hasan Ali has nine wickets in four T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Multan Sultans' new player Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a fantastic knock of 87 runs against Zimbabwe on this ground earlier this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee