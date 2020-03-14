MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 15th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final day of the PSL 2020 league stage is upon us as table-toppers Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars in the first game on Sunday. The Sultans have already sealed their place in the top-two and would look to fine-tune their side ahead of the all-important knockout phase.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have won three out of their last four games coming into this game. With eight points in nine games, a win against Multan would confirm their qualification to their next round as well. The previous match between the two sides saw Imran Tahir pave the way for a stunning five-wicket win for Multan Sultans.

Also read: Pakistan Super League 2020, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

While Multan would be hoping to end the league phase on a high, Lahore Qalandars have all to play for at the Gaddafi Stadium. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MUL vs LAH.

MUL vs LAH Teams:

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Playing 11 Updates:

Multan Sultans:

Multan should persist with the same side after a thrilling win against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. They have the luxury of fielding three overseas players in Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir and Ravi Bopara despite COVID-19 forcing overseas stars to reconsider their participation. Their batting unit has delivered consistently with Zeeshan Ashraf and Shan Masood striking form at the right time.

They also have sufficient depth with Pakistan veteran Shahid Afridi capable of clearing the boundary with ease. The onus will be on their bowlers with Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir impressing in PSL 2020. Although they are assured of their place in the league table, Multan Sultans would want to sustain their momentum as they head into the knockout phase.

Possible XI: Ashraf (WK), Nazir, Masood (C), Ali, Bopara, Khushdil, Afridi, Shafiq, Tanvir, Tahir and Irfan

Advertisement

Lahore Qalandars:

The Qalandars could bring in Maaz Khan for Mohammad Faizan with the rest of the side remaining the same. Lahore's batting unit looks fairly settled with Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akthar getting some runs under their belt in recent games. The batting unit revolves around the duo of Ben Dunk and Chris Lynn with Mohammad Hafeez also chipping in with handy knocks. The Qalandars have a resourceful bowling unit led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

While Samit Patel and Dilbar Hussain are in fine form with the ball, Lahore Qalandars have the luxury of David Wiese as the sixth bowling option as well. Although the best of Haris Rauf is yet to come in PSL 2020, Lahore Qalandars will be reasonably confident of their chances ahead of this game.

Possible XI: Akthar (C), Zaman, Lynn, Dunk (WK), Hafeez, Wiese, Patel, Maaz/Faizan, Shaheen, Rauf and Dilbar.

Match Details:

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 29

15th March 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

Almost all the PSL 2020 games in Lahore have been high-scoring ones with the previous match at the venue seeing Lahore chase down 187 against Peshawar Zalmi. There is little to no turn for the spinners with the ball skidding on nicely for the batsmen.

While the pacers should get some help early on, change of pace would be the go-to option towards the end of the innings. With this being an afternoon game, both teams would be looking to bat first with the pitch expected to get a touch slower as the game progresses.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk has been Lahore Qalandars' best batsman this year. Although he bats in the middle order, the Aussie has 266 runs in seven knocks with an impressive strike-rate of 186. He should be picked in the fantasy team while Zeeshan Ashraf's man-of-the-match performance in the previous game also holds him in good stead.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn has struck some form off late although he is still due for a big knock. He should be backed to get some runs on Sunday along with Multan captain Shan Masood. Sohail Akthar is another such candidate who has impressed since promoting himself to the top of the order. With 217 runs in PSL 2020, he should get the nod over Fakhar Zaman although either of them could be picked depending on the availability of credits.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in PSL 2020. However, he had a forgetful outing against Peshawar Zalmi and would be keen to make amends in this game.

He is a must-have in the side along with Mohammad Hafeez, whose experience should serve Lahore Qalandars well in the middle order. If an extra allrounder were required, one of Samit Patel or David Wiese should suffice with both of them in decent form for Lahore.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir have been standout bowlers for Multan Sultans this season. With ten wickets each, both Tahir and Tanvir guarantee wickets and should find a place in the fantasy team.

Along with them, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is also a viable pick with youngster accounting for eleven wickets in PSL 2020. While Dilbar Hussain's recent performances hold him in good stead, one can bank Haris Rauf to overcome his poor form against the Sultans.

Captain: Chris Lynn is one of the most explosive batsmen in T20 cricket with his record speaking for itself. However, Lynn has underwhelmed for Lahore Qalandars this season with only one fifty to his name.

With this being a must-win game for them, Lynn would be the ideal candidate for captaincy along with Moeen Ali, who did perform well in the previous MUL vs LAH clash in PSL 2020. While Mohammad Hafeez is also a great candidate, one could opt for U-19 starlet Rohail Nazir given his immense talent with the bat.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ben Dunk, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akthar, Shan Masood, Chris Lynn, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir and Dilbar Hussain

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ben Dunk, Rohail Nazir, Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali