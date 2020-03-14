Pakistan Super League 2020, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Team Multan is the clear favorite once again

The first match between these two teams this year took place on February 21st. Now, they will play the penultimate match of the round stages on the same ground in similar conditions.

During their first match, team Lahore was the weaker but hungrier team while Multan Sultans were just getting their campaign started. 25 matches later, these two teams seem like the top two contenders to take the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy home.

In their first match against each other, Multan was able to defeat Lahore by chasing down a modest total of 138 within 17 overs. Things are very different now as Sohail Akhtar’s team has become the chasing expert and has been turning the fortunes of their owners around.

Lahore’s initial games have been forgotten and forgiven by their fans as they have won four matches on the trot and have helped their franchise rise from the bottom of the table, where they spent over four and a half seasons, to the center.

Ben Dunk has been the real star for the team as he has played some brilliant innings and given Lahore fans something to cheer about. Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn also seem to be getting their footing back in time while Sohail Akhtar has had a good tournament with the bat so far. Mohammad Hafeez has been the most disappointing batsman for the team thus far, and he will be ejected from the team if he doesn’t perform and the team progresses to the semi-finals.

Their bowling has seen Shaheen Afridi shine throughout the tournament while Samit Patel has had a few great games with the bat and ball. Dilbar Hussain and Salman Irshad have shown moments of brilliance, while David Weise has proven to be a handy all-rounder, who has taken the side home in a crucial match.

Multan Sultans have been another animal in this year’s PSL as they have taken the battle to their opponents in each match and have only lost one game in this season. Shan Masood has proven to be a great captain, giving the fans of the franchise a lot more to cheer about than they had the last time.

Samit Patel could be the difference between the two teams

Their entire batting line-up has fired thus far, with Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, and Moeen Ali all having some great matches. Khushdil Shah and James Vince have also done their job for the team, but their efforts have been eclipsed by the overall team performance. Rossouw and Vince have decided to return to their native land and, therefore, won't be part of the Sultans' squad anymore.

Rohail Nazir will likely open the innings, and there are a lot of expectations attached to the youngster who is a big prospect for the Pakistan national team.

Imran Tahir has been the star in the bowling department while several others have had great games. Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, and Mohammad Ilyas are the pacers leading the pack, while Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali have spun the opposition’s chances around more often than not.

This match will be a great one as the Qalandars are the dark horses looking to secure a win and a spot in the semi-finals while the Sultans will look to cement their position at the top and try to run into the finals.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 15th March 2020

Time: 2.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The last round game in Lahore will host the home side, which has gotten red hot over the past couple of weeks. Lahore’s pitch has suited the slower bowlers more than the pacers, and the spinners have done a good job in the middle phases of innings. Samit Patel and Imran Tahir will be the two key men on this pitch while Multan will have the advantage of Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali.

The batsmen will enjoy playing the faster bowlers on this pitch and we could expect another game where the match will head into the final over. Expect the Lahore crowd to back their team and help them gain the confidence to take this all the way. Sultans will miss their top two foreign batsmen dearly as they'll be on the backfoot in this clash.

Predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (Wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, and Salman Irshad.

Multan Sultans: Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicketkeeper), Rohail Nazir, Ravi Bopara, Shan Masood (Captain), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, and Junaid Khan.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.