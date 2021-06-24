MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 24th, 2021

Multan Sultans will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the summit clash of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021). The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Sultans and Zalmi finished second and third in the points table, respectively, with10 points each. The two sides were separated on the points table by a marginal difference in their respective Net Run Rates (NRR).

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 31 runs in the Qualifier match and advanced to the finals. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi won both their eliminator matches by chasing down targets.

First, they chased 176 runs with a ball to spare against the Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1. They also chased 175 runs against Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare.

They fought all odds and managed to progress to the PSL final, where they'll meet Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans. Both teams will give their best shot at winning.

Here are three players whom you can select as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the final PSL fixture of the season.

#3 Shoaib Malik

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Shoaib Malik has been the club's top scorer this season thus far. Malik scored 306 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 146.41.

He has single-handedly guided his team to a few victories this season. The onus will be on the experienced Pakistan batsman to guide his side to winning the PSL 2021 trophy.

#2 Wahab Riaz

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has picked up 18 wickets from 11 matches in the ongoing edition of the PSL. The versatile pacer played a key role in guiding his team to the playoffs stage.

He is a wicket-taking machine and is just two wickets behind Shahnawaz Dhani. Riaz will hope to come good in the summit clash and will also eye finishing as the overall highest wicket-taker this season.

#1 Shahnawaz Dhani

The young and talented pacer Shahnawaz Dhani is the highest wicket-taker in the PSL 2021. With 20 wickets to his name, he tops the charts and will look to finish the season on a high.

During his previous outing, he failed to pick up a wicket against Islamabad United. The 22-year-old speedster will look to pick up a few wickets in the upcoming PSL and stay atop the table.

