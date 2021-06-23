PSL 2021 Final: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

It will be Multan Sultans against Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 2021 on Thursday, June 24, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans became the first team to reach the PSL 2021 final when they defeated Islamabad United by 31 runs in the Qualifier. Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1 by five wickets and Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 by eight wickets to progress to the title match.

Multan Sultans, who ended with five wins and as many losses in the league stage, brought an end to Islamabad United’s five-match unbeaten streak in PSL 2021 by beating them in the Qualifier. Batting first, the Sultans posted a competitive 180 for 5 on the back of Shan Maqsood’s 59 and swashbuckling 40s from Johnson Charles and Khushdil Shah.

Sohail Tanvir (3/17), Blessing Muzarabani (3/31) and Imran Tahir (2/29) then excelled with the ball as Multan Sultans restricted Islamabad United to 149, in spite of Usman Khawaja’s stroke-filled 40-ball 70. Tanvir’s early strikes, combined with a run out, reduced Islamabad United to 14 for 3, paving the way for Multan Sultans’ sealing their place in the PSL 2021 final.

After getting past Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1, Peshawar Zalmi trounced Islamabad United in Eliminator 2. Bowling first, Peshawar Zalmi were lucky to get Khawaja (1) early, as he was run out off a deflection at the non-striker’s end after backing up too far. The bowlers never let Islamabad United settle after that. The experienced Mohammad Irfan strangled them with 1 for 21, and it needed a whirlwind 16-ball 45 from Hasan Ali to push Islamabad United to 174.

It was a competitive total. However, the in-form Hazratullah Zazai played a superb knock of 66 off 44 balls to put Peshawar Zalmi on course for a win. Jonathan Wells (55 not out off 43) and Shoaib Malik (32 not out off 10) then pounded the Islamabad United bowling as Peshawar Zalmi booked their much-deserved place in the final.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Date: June 24, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

The weather for the PSL 2021 final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be reasonably hot. The temperature could be in the region of 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 67-70%. The wind speed will be in the range of 12-14 km/h.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

Peshawar Zalmi have proved in the two eliminators that runs can be scored if batsmen are smart and bold enough. They chased 176 against Karachi Kings and 175 against Islamabad United. Multan Sultans also scored 180 in the Qualifier. The bowlers too have had their say in the PSL 2021 knockouts.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir.

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

It’s a big final, so it would be all about doing well on the day. Peshawar Zalmi come in with back-to-back wins in the eliminators, so they would have a slight edge. The two teams shared the honours when the sides met in the league stages, winning one game apiece.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app.

Edited by Bhargav