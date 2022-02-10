MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Multan Sultans (MUL) taking on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

The Multan Sultans have been unstoppable in PSL 2022 with five wins in as many games. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans have put in complete performances, with their batting unit impressing the most. As for their opponents Peshawar Zalmi, they have blown hot and cold this season, winning only two of their five games so far. But the inclusion of Liam Livingstone for the Lahore leg should give Peshawar some much-needed boost in their bid to seal a top-four spot. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Lahore.

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

PES XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad/Arshad Iqbal and Saqib Mahmood

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah/Abbas Afridi

Match Details

MUL vs PES, PSL 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 10th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected at the Gaddafi Stadium with something in it for both the batters and bowlers. The pacers should ideally get the new ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. But they should feel at ease after spending some time in the middle, with dew also playing into their hands. The ball should skid on under the lights with the spinners likely to get some turn off the surface in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MUL vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan was one of the top performers in the Karachi leg with over 200 runs to his name. He was able to hold one end up as the likes of Tim David and Shan Masood scored runs at a rapid rate at the other. Given his current form, Rizwan is a handy addition to have in your MUL vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Haider Ali: Although Haider Ali has shown glimpses of his explosive batting ability, he doesn't have the numbers to justify his big reputation in PSL 2022 so far. Expected to bat No.4 given Liam Livingstone's return to the side, Haider will be key in the middle overs against the spinners, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is finally back for Peshawar Zalmi after opting to skip the Karachi leg. The destructive Englishman is likely to bat in the top order and also provide a spin-bowling option alongside Usman Qadir. With the pitch also helping his skill-set, Livingstone should be a must-have in your MUL vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shahnawaz Dahani: Shahnawaz Dahani was brilliant in the reverse fixture, picking up three wickets, including that of Haider Ali. His ability to generate awkward bounce and high pace should serve him well on a slightly sluggish Lahore pitch. He should be a good pick in your MUL vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Khushdil Shah (MUL) - 403 points

Shan Masood (MUL) - 395 points

Shoaib Malik (PES) - 278 points

Key stats for MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 215 runs in 5 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 53.75

Haider Ali - 123 runs in 5 PSL 2022 match, Average: 24.60

Imran Tahir - 10 wickets in 5 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 13.20

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

MUL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Haider Ali, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Khushdil Shah, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Haider Ali. Vice-captain: Sohaib Maqsood.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Hazratullah Zazai, Sohaib Maqsood, Haider Ali, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Haider Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar