MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Final - June 24th, 2021

The PSL 2021 final will see Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Multan Sultans have been the surprise package in the second half of the PSL. With five wins from six games, the Sultans are within touching distance of the PSL crown and will start the final as the favorites. While Mohammad Rizwan has starred with the bat at the top of the order, Multan's success has revolved around their bowling attack. Shahnawaz Dhani has been the breakout star of the PSL this season, with the pacer even topping the wicket-taking charts at the time of writing. With some experience in Imran Tahir and Rilee Rossouw to fall back on, Multan will fancy their chances in the summit clash.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, had to take the longer route to the PSL 2021 final. They had to get the better of reigning champions Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, with Hazratullah Zazai starring on both occasions. Much like Multan, Zalmi's bowlers have been key to their success, with Wahab Riaz accounting for 18 wickets, just two behind Shahnawaz Dhani. Although they might head into the final as underdogs, they are more than capable of running Multan close and claiming another PSL title. With everything to play for at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, we are in for a thrilling finish to what has been a stunning PSL 2021 season.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani and Imran Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Jono Wells, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan/Sameen Gul and Rovman Powell

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Final

Date and Time: 24th June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Jayed

Pitch Report

As seen in previous PSL 2021 knockout games, the pitch is a good one to bat on, with the pacers expected to get some swing and bounce off the surface. Although the pacers should get the ball to talk early on, the batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, with the batsmen targeting the straighter boundaries. Both teams will look to bat first, with 170 being a competitive total at the venue.

PSL 2021 Final Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUL vs PES)

MUL vs PES PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, M Rizwan, S Malik, R Rossouw, J Wells, S Maqsood, U Asif, A Butt, S Dhani, I Tahir and W Riaz

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: K Akmal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Akmal, M Rizwan, H Zazai, R Rossouw, J Wells, J Charles, U Asif, M Imran, S Dhani, I Tahir and W Riaz

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: U Asif

