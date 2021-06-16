MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 16th, 2021

Multan Sultans will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in a crucial PSL 2021 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

The two sides last met each other in Karachi during the first half of PSL 2021, with Quetta Gladiators winning the match by 22 runs. It was also Quetta's first win of PSL 2021.

Multan Sultans squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Quetta Gladiators squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PSL 2021 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

#3 Shahnawaz Dhani

Some big performances helping @MultanSultans over the line and the biggest heart belongs to Shahnawaz Dhani with 4/31. He's a star and a captain's dream. @iMRizwanPak and @sohaibcricketer adding the gloss to good win for the Sultans. @thePSLt20 is on course for more drama! — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 14, 2021

Multan Sultans pacer Shahnawaz Dhani has been in fine form and is currently leading the wicket-taking charts in PSL 2021.

Dhani delivers both with the new ball up front and with the old ball in the death overs. He has picked up 13 wickets in six matches so far.

#2 Sarfaraz Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is the highest run-scorer for his side in PSL 2021. Sarfaraz’s good form with the bat is one of the few positives in an otherwise gloomy campaign for the Gladiators, who are rock-bottom in the standings.

The former Pakistan skipper, who has amassed 257 runs in eight matches at a healthy average of 42.8, is currently the third-highest leading run-scorer in PSL 2021.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan currently sits second on the highest run-getters chart in PSL 2021. He has continued his rich form in the UAE leg of the PSL and will look to get his side back to winning ways.

Mohammed Rizwan has scored 408 runs so far, with only Karachi Kings' Babar Azam being ahead of him on the run-scorers' list.

Batting at PSL 6 - it's the Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan show #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/i6GH8izgUg — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 14, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar