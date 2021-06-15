PSL 2021 Match 25: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Having shocked Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs, Quetta Gladiators will be keen to pull off another upset when they face Multan Sultans in match 25 of PSL 2021, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Despite their victory over Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, Quetta Gladiators remain at the last position in the PSL 2021 points table. They have won only two of their eight matches so far. Before their victory against Lahore Qalandars, they were comprehensively beaten by Islamabad United (tenwickets) and Peshawar Zalmi (61 runs).

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans have done slightly better, winning three of their seven matches they have played so far. They are just above Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2021 points table. Multan Sultans have won both the matches they have played in Abu Dhabi so far, defeating Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Usman Shinwari (3/32), Khurram Shahzad (3/14) and Mohammad Nawaz (2/16) were the star performers for Quetta Gladiators as they defended a total of 158 against Lahore Qalandars. While their bowling was impressive, they still need to work on their batting. Apart from Jake Weatherald (48), Sarfaraz Ahmed (34 not out) and Azam Khan (33), all their other batters struggled again.

Multan Sultans will go into the clash against Quetta Gladiators on a high, having trounced Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in their previous encounter. Shahnawaz Dhani (4/31) was the standout performer with the ball, while Mohammad Rizwan (82 not out) and Sohaib Maqsood (61) eased Multan Sultans to victory.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Date: June 16, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Report

The temperature for the match could be around 33 degree Celsius. Humidity should be between 58% to 62%, while the wind speed is likely to be around 12-13 km/h.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

In what should please cricket lovers, there is no pattern emerging as such in Abu Dhabi, and the unpredictability factor remains. If we look at some recent results, Islamabad United aced a chase of 191 against Karachi Kings, while Lahore Qalandars failed to overhaul 159 against Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir.

Quetta Gladiators: Cameron Delport, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald , Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Shinwari.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Despite Quetta Gladiators’ shock win over Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans have the upper hand, on current form. The last time these teams met, Quetta Gladiators did get the better of Multan Sultans by 22 runs.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app.

Edited by BH