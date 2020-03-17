Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Semi-final 1 Myteam11 fantasy league prediction | 17th March 2020

Here are a few Myteam11 fantasy tips for the match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone are not available.

Myteam11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

The semi-final stage of Pakistan Super League 2020 will commence today as the table-toppers of the league round, Multan Sultans will battle Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final match. The Sultans were clinical in the first stage as they lost only two of their ten matches. They defeated Peshawar both the times the two sides crossed each other's paths.

Although they topped the points table, Multan will not have any advantage in the second round as a defeat to the fourth-placed Peshawar could end their campaign. Besides, Peshawar will look to forget their past performances and enter the field with a fresh mindset in Lahore. However, they will miss the services of their star overseas players namely Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone who have left PSL 2020 due to COVID-19 threat.

In the same way, Multan will not have Rilee Rossouw and James Vince in their squad for this match. So, keeping the recent developments in mind, here are a few tips for Myteam11 fantasy league.

Myteam11 Fantasy League teams

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal will be the top pick among the wicket-keepers as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has been in fine touch in PSL 2020. Akmal has already registered a century in this year's competition which shows his good form and he will have to play a big knock in the semifinal to ensure that Peshawar makes it to the finale.

Batsmen: Shan Masood will be the key batsman for Multan Sultans in the absence of Rossouw and Vince. Masood has performed well in the last few matches, exceeding the 20 runs landmark in four of his last five innings. He can prove to be a differential in this contest while Khushdil Shah will have the onus of supporting Shan in the batting unit of Multan. Shah played a fantastic innings of 70 runs against Lahore Qalandars.

Another local player who will be a popular pick in Myteam11 fantasy league is Haider Ali. The 19-year-old batsman had played an innings of 47 runs against Multan earlier this season while he scored 69 runs versus Qalandars recently.

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik and Moeen Ali are the best all-rounders available from Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, respectively. Malik has registered three 50+ scores in his last four innings. His experience will be important for Peshawar in this match. On the other side, Ali has been contributing actively in both the departments of Multan. He has one half-ton to his name whereas he has even picked up 5 wickets in PSL 2020.

Shahid Afridi will be the next top pick among the all-rounders as Carlos Brathwaite and Lewis Gregory will not take part in this match. Afridi is the most experienced player in this tournament hence, the 40-year-old will be a crucial player in the semi-finals.

Bowlers: Captain Wahab Riaz has led his team from the front in PSL 2020 with some magnificent bowling performances. He scalped three wickets in the two matches between Multan and Peshawar. The left-arm seam bowler will have to pick up some early wickets to make sure that Peshawar dominates this contest. Sohail Tanvir will be the bowler to watch out for from Multan Sultans as he has an excellent record against Peshawar. In the two matches that the left-arm medium pacer has played versus Peshawar, he has taken seven wickets.

The last spot in the fantasy team will be a toss-up between Imran Tahir and Rahat Ali. While the South African leg-spinner has a ton of experience under his belt, Ali recently picked up a three-wicket haul against Multan.

Fantasy XI no. 1 for Myteam11

Kamran Akmal, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Imam Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-captain: Shoaib Malik

Fantasy XI no. 2 for Myteam11

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Imam Ul Haq, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-captain: Sohail Tanvir