MUM vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 19th, 2021

A winless Mumbai will take on a struggling Andhra Pradesh in a dead rubber at the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy today. The Elite Group E clash will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

One of the strongest teams on paper, Mumbai experienced a campaign that nobody ever envisaged. The team has failed to win a single game so far. Today's match will thus be a game of pride for the side.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, won their last game. But having suffered three losses in their first three matches, they are out of the qualification race. Both teams have no injury concerns and are expected to play their best line-up.

There is not much at stake in this game for either side. Both teams will look to avoid the bottom place and that makes this T20 match an interesting one.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Atharva Ankolekar, Prathamesh Dake, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Sufiyan Shaikh, Aditya Tare, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane, Hardik Tamore, Arjun Tendulkar

Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rayudu (C), Srikar Bharat, Lalith Mohan, S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Girinath Reddy, SK Ismail, Karthik Raman, Kranthi Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Naren Reddy, Nitish Reddy, Prasanth Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani.

Andhra Pradesh

Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Andhra Pradesh, Group E

Date: 19th January 2021, 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India

Pitch Report

We can expect a competitive wicket. With this being an evening game, teams will prefer chasing, with dew playing a major factor. 180 will be a competitive total although it can be breached, considering the batting depth both sides have.

MUM vs AND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for MUM vs AND clash at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Srikar Bharat, Aditya tare, Ambati Rayudu, Ashwin Hebbar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni,

Captain - Ambati Rayudu Vice-captain - Shams Mulani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Srikar Bharat, Aditya tare, Ambati Rayudu, Prasanth Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni,

Captain - Yashasvi Jaiswal Vice-captain - Harishankar Reddy