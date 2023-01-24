MUM vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Match 116

Mumbai (MUM) will take on Maharashtra (MAH) in the 116th match at the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MUM vs MAH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Mumbai have performed exceptionally well in the tournament and have won three of their last six matches. Maharashtra, too, have won three of their last six matches of the tournament.

Maharashtra will try their best to win the match, but Mumbai are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

MUM vs MAH Match Details

The 116th match of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played on January 24 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2022, Match 116

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, with a total of 1310 runs at a loss of 33 wickets.

MUM vs MAH Form Guide

MUM - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

MAH - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

MUM vs MAH Probable Playing XI

MUM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Hardik Tamore (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, and Royston Dias.

MAH Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ankeet Bawane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Yash Nahar, Saurabh Navale (wk), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary, Ashay Palkar, and Pradeep Dadhe.

MUM vs MAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Navale

S Navale, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. H Tamore is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Khan

S Khan and A Rahane are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Gaikwad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Mulani

A Kazi and S Mulani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Kotian is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Deshpande

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Awasthi and T Deshpande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Hangargekar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MUM vs MAH match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mulani

S Mulani is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He has earned 834 points in the last four matches.

S Khan

S Khan is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand league. He has earned 668 points in the last four matches.

5 Must Picks for MUM vs MAH, Match 116

S Khan

A Rahane

S Mulani

R Gaikwad

P Shaw

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Navale

Batters: A Rahane, R Gaikwad, P Shaw, Y Jaiswal, S Khan, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Mulani

Bowlers: R Hangargekar, M Awasthi, T Deshpande

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Navale

Batters: A Rahane, R Gaikwad, P Shaw, Y Jaiswal, S Khan, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Mulani, T Kotian

Bowlers: M Awasthi, T Deshpande

