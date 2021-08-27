MUM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For 3rd T20

Mumbai will lock horns with Oman in the third and final T20 match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Friday.

Mumbai and Oman have won one game each in the series. While Oman registered a two-wicket victory over Mumbai in the opening game, the visitors held their nerves and won the second T20 by 18 runs. With the series up for grabs, we will be in for an edge-of-the-seat thriller on Friday.

MUM vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

MUM XI

Shams Mulani (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore (WK), Armaan Jaffer, Akash Parker, Aman Hakim Khan, Sujit Nayak, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil.

OMN XI

Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Match details

MUM vs OMN, 3rd T20

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The spinners have enjoyed great success on this ground and are once again expected to dictate the proceedings in the series decider. The batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 162 runs.

Today's MUM vs OMN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hardik Tamore: Tamore has scored 27 runs in two matches and could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team

Batsmen

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal is coming off a solid performance in the last game wherein he scored 75 runs. He will be hoping to keep his run-scoring form intact in the series decider.

Jatinder Singh is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 51 runs in two matches. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Zeeshan Maqsood: The Oman skipper has scored 79 runs while scalping two wickets in this series. He could prove to be a great multiplier choice on Friday.

Shams Mulani: Mulani was sensational in the last game, taking three wickets and scoring 11 runs. His all-round brilliance makes him a lock-pick in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Kaleemullah: Kaleemullah is a genuine wicket-taker who has picked up four wickets in two matches. He can help you fetch healthy points on Friday by picking wickets in bulk.

Shashank Attarde: Attarde has picked up two wickets in as many matches. He is a quality bowler who can prove to be a great punt pick for today's game.

Top 5 players to pick in MUM vs OMN Dream 11 prediction team

Shams Mulani (MUM)

Yashsavi Jaiswal (MUM)

Aqib Ilyas (OMN)

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

Kaleemullah (OMN)

Important stats for MUM vs OMN Dream 11 prediction team

Yashsavi Jaisawal: 76 runs in 2 matches; SR - 122.58

Shams Mulani: 30 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches, SR - 93.75 and ER - 5.75

Zeeshan Maqsood: 79 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches, SR - 143.64 and ER - 5.67

Aqib Ilyas: 22 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches, SR - 84.65 and ER - 8.20

Kaleemullah: 4 wickets in 2 matches, ER- 8.25

MUM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today

MUM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction - Oman vs Mumbai T20 Match

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hardik Tamore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Jatinder Singh, Shams Mulani, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Sujit Nayak, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal.

MUM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction - Oman vs Mumbai T20 Match

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hardik Tamore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Jatinder Singh, Shams Mulani, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vice-captain: Shams Mulani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar