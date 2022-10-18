MUM vs RJS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group A

Mumbai (MUM) will take on Rajasthan (RJS) in the Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MUM vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Mumbai have won all of their last four matches and are currently the strongest team in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Rajasthan's team, on the other hand, have won only two of their last four games and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament.

Rajasthan will give it their all to win the match, but Mumbai are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MUM vs RJS Match Details

The Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 18 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs RJS, Elite Group A Match

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

MUM vs RJS Form Guide

MUM - Won 4 of their last 4 games

RJS - Won 2 of their last 4 games

MUM vs RJS Probable Playing XI

MUM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Aman Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, and Dhawal Kulkarni.

RJS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Yash Kothari, Ashok Menaria (c), Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, and Khaleel Ahmed.

MUM vs RJS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Singh

K Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. H Tamore is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Shaw

P Shaw and Y Jaiswal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Dube

S Mulani and S Dube are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Lomror is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Deshpande

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Deshpande and K Nagarkoti. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Choudhary is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MUM vs RJS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dube

S Dube will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, which makes him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 41 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Vidarbha.

P Shaw

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make P Shaw the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 29 runs in just 12 balls against Madhya Pradesh.

5 Must-Picks for MUM vs RJS, Elite Group A Match

P Shaw

Y Jaiswal

T Deshpande

S Dube

S Mulani

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Singh

Batters: P Shaw, Y Jaiswal, A Rahane, S Khan

All-rounders: M Lomror, S Mulani, S Dube

Bowlers: T Deshpande, A Choudhary, K Nagarkoti

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Singh

Batters: P Shaw, Y Jaiswal, S Khan

All-rounders: M Lomror, S Mulani, S Dube

Bowlers: T Deshpande, R Bishnoi, D Kulkarni, K Nagarkoti

