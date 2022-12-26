MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Match 41

Mumbai (MUM) will be up against Saurashtra (SAU) in the 41st match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Mumbai have made a terrific start to their Ranji Trophy campaign, winning both their matches so far. They thumped Hyderabad by an innings and 227 runs in their previous match and will be high on confidence ahead of the upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra have drawn both their matches against Assam and Maharashtra so far. While they are fourth in Elite Group B, Mumbai are atop the standings.

MUM vs SAU Match Details, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

The 41st match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will be played on December 27 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs SAU, Ranji Trophy 2022/23, Match 41

Date and Time: 27th December 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Network

MUM vs SAU Pitch Report

The track at the Bandra Kurla Complex is expected to be a balanced one. Both sides will look to bat first and post a huge first-innings total upon winning the toss.

Last 5 matches (Ranji Trophy 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 651

Average second-innings score: 214

MUM vs SAU Form Guide (Ranji Trophy 2022-23)

Mumbai: W-W

Saurashtra: D-D

MUM vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Mumbai Probable Playing 11

Mohit Avasthi, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani.

Saurashtra injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Saurashtra Probable Playing 11

Snell Patel, Harvik Desai, Tarang Gohel, Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Jay Gohil, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

MUM vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Harvik Desai (2 matches, 186 runs, Average: 116.5)

Harvik Desai slammed 186 runs in two matches and boasts a fantastic average of 116.5.

Top Batter pick

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2 matches, 224 runs, Average: 112)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is Mumbai's second-highest run-scorer in the current Ranji Trophy season. He has amassed 224 runs at an average of 112 and will be looking to add to his tally.

Top All-rounder pick

Shams Mulani (2 matches, 33 runs and 14 wickets)

Shams Mulani is the best possible all-rounder pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has been extremely valuable on the bowling front.

Top Bowler pick

Chetan Sakariya (2 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 22.77)

Chetan Sakariya is the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with nine wickets in two games at an average of 22.77.

MUM vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your MUM vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team. He has been in great form with the bat, having scored 248 runs, including a century, in two matches at an average of 124.

Shams Mulani

Shams Mulani has picked up 14 wickets in just two matches at a sensational average of just over 18. He can also come in handy with the bat.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shams Mulani 33 runs and 14 wickets 275 points Ajinkya Rahane 248 runs 256 points Yashasvi Jaiswal 224 runs 211 points Harvik Desai 186 runs 101 points Chetan Sakariya 9 wickets 76 points

MUM vs SAU match expert tips

Shams Mulani has been in outrageous form with the ball and should be the first-choice captaincy pick for your MUM vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Head to Head League

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 41, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sheldon Jackson

All-rounders: Shams Mulani (vc), Chirag Jani

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Grand League

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 41, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sheldon Jackson

All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Chirag Jani, Tanush Kotian

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande

Poll : 0 votes