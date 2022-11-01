MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarter-final 4

Mumbai will lock horns with Saurashtra in the fourth quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Mumbai won six of their seven group-stage matches and finished atop the Elite Group A points table. They won their last match against Uttarakhand by two runs.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, won four of their six group-stage matches and finished third in the Elite Group D points table. They won their last match against Kerala by nine runs.

MUM vs SAU Match Details

The fourth quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 1. The match is set to take place at 04:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs SAU, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarter Final

Date and Time: November 01, 2022, 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

MUM vs SAU Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens Stadium is a batting paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 157

Average second innings score: 138

MUM vs SAU Form Guide (Previous Matches)

MUM: W-L-W-W-W

SAU: W-W-L-W-W

MUM vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

MUM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MUM Probable Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, and Mohit Avasthi.

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing 11

Harvik Desai, Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasingh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, and Chetan Sakariya.

MUM vs SAU Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sheldon Jackson (7 matches, 125 runs, Strike Rate: 127.55)

Jackson has kept wickets very well, and has been in good form with the bat too. He has accumulated 125 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 127.55.

Top Batter Pick

Samarth Vyas (7 matches, 300 runs, Strike Rate: 184.05)

Vyas has been in top-notch form this season, scoring 300 runs in seven matches at a mammoth strike rate of 184.05.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shivam Dube (7 matches, 141 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 113.71 and Economy Rate: 7.74)

Dube has been a handy pick, with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 141 runs while scalping four wickets in seven matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Tushar Deshpande (7 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.30)

Tushar has been one of the best bowlers for Mumbai this season. He has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches with an economy of 6.30.

MUM vs SAU match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer is a dynamic player who needs no introduction to world cricket. He can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Tuesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara is a class player and has proven that time and again. He has scored 188 runs in seven SMAT matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Samarth Vyas 300 runs in 6 matches Tushar Deshpande 12 wickets in 7 matches Cheteshwar Pujara 188 runs in 7 matches Shivam Dube 141 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches Sheldon Jackson 125 runs in 7 matches

MUM vs SAU match expert tips

Shivam Dube could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MUM vs SAU match, click here!

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter Final, Head to Head League

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Jaydev Unadkat

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter Final, Grand League

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samarth Vyas

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Dhaval Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes