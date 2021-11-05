MUM vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group B Match

Round 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Services (SER) take on Mumbai (MUM) at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Mumbai will look to get over a close loss to Karnataka with a better performance at the expense of Services, who come into the game on the back of a thrilling win over Baroda. Although Mumbai are missing a few key personnel, they will bank on their top-heavy batting unit to deliver the goods against Services, making for a good contest at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

MUM vs SER Probable Playing 11 Today

SER XI

Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat, Amit Pachhara, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Diwesh Pathania and Varun Choudhary

MUM XI

Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar and Tanush Kotian

Match Details

MUM vs SER, Round 2, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 5th November 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Nehru Stadium is slightly on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an intriguing contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MUM vs SER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aditya Tare: Aditya Tare is one of Mumbai's most experienced batters in this format. Although he is slated to bat lower down the order, he provides value with both the bat and ball, making him a good addition to your MUM vs SER Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw didn't get many runs in the previous game against Karnataka. However, he remains one of the best batters in the competition and will be key to Mumbai's fortunes in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Diwesh Pathania: Diwesh Pathania is a handy all-rounder who has been a consistent performer for Services. While his batting ability is highly valued, all eyes will be on his bowling prowess, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Nitin Yadav: Nitin Yadav was the star of the show in Services' win over Baroda on Thursday. Although Yadav will be tested against the likes of Rahane and Shaw, his form holds him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MUM vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw (MUM)

Shivam Dube (MUM)

Rajat Paliwal (SER)

Important stats for MUM vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Ajinkya Rahane - 75(54) vs Karnataka in Round 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Prithvi Shaw - 479 runs in 15 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.93

Nitin Yadav - 3/22 in four overs against Baroda in Round 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

MUM vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22)

MUM vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Tare, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Rajat Paliwal, Rahul Singh, Shivam Dube, Mohit Awasthi, Diwesh Pathania, Nitin Yadav, Tushar Deshpande and Atharva Ankolekar

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Tushar Deshpande

MUM vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Tare, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Rajat Paliwal, Amit Pachhara, Shivam Dube, Mohit Awasthi, Diwesh Pathania, Varun Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande and Atharva Ankolekar

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Shivam Dube

Edited by Samya Majumdar