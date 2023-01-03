MUM vs TN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Mumbai (MUM) will take on Tamil Nadu (TN) in the Elite Group B match at the Ranji Trophy 2022 on Tuesday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MUM vs TN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Mumbai have performed exceptionally well in the tournament and have won two of their last three matches. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches.

Tamil Nadu will try their best to win the match, but Mumbai are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

MUM vs TN Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played on January 3 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs TN, Ranji Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Date and Time: January 3, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

MUM vs TN Form Guide

MUM - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

TN - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

MUM vs TN Probable Playing XI

MUM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Hardik Tamore (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias

TN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R Kavin, Baba Indrajith, Sai Sudharsan, NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith (c), Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist

MUM vs TN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. H Tamore is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Rahane

P Shaw and A Rahane are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Jaiswal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Mulani

B Aparajith and S Mulani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Kotian is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Warrier

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Warrier and T Deshpande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Crist is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MUM vs TN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mulani

S Mulani is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl the crucial overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He smashed 43 runs and took 10 wickets in the match against Saurashtra.

A Rahane

A Rahane is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand league. He smashed 204 runs in the match against Hyderabad.

5 Must Picks for MUM vs TN, Elite Group B

P Shaw

N Jagadeesan

S Mulani

Y Jaiswal

A Rahane

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: A Rahane, S Sudharsan, P Shaw, Y Jaiswal, S Khan

All-rounders: S Mulani, B Aparajith

Bowlers: S Warrier, A Crist, T Deshpande

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan, H Tamore

Batters: A Rahane, S Sudharsan, P Shaw, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: S Mulani, B Aparajith

Bowlers: S Warrier, A Crist, T Deshpande

