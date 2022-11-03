MUM vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, 2nd Semi Final

Mumbai (MUM) will take on Vidarbha (VID) in the second semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MUM vs VID Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the group stage matches. Mumbai have won six of their last seven games. Vidarbha, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven group stage matches.

Vidarbha will give it their all to win the match, but Mumbai are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MUM vs VID Match Details

The second semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on November 3 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs VID, 2nd Semi Final

Date and Time: November 3, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

MUM vs VID Form Guide

MUM - Won 6 of their last 7 games

VID - Won 5 of their last 7 games

MUM vs VID Probable Playing XI

MUM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande

VID Playing XI

No major injury updates

Atharva Taide, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar, Wankhade, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

MUM vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Khan

S Khan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. J Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

P Shaw

S Iyer and P Shaw are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Jaiswal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Dube

S Dube and S Mulani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sarwate is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Deshpande

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Yadav and T Deshpande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Nalkande is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MUM vs VID match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dube

S Dube will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

P Shaw

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make P Shaw the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and could play a crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for MUM vs VID, 2nd Semi Final

P Shaw

Y Jaiswal

S Dube

U Yadav

S Iyer

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Khan, J Sharma

Batters: P Shaw, S Iyer, A Taide

All-rounders: A Sarwate, S Mulani, S Dube

Bowlers: D Nalkande, U Yadav, T Deshpande

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Sharma

Batters: P Shaw, S Iyer, A Taide, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: A Sarwate, S Mulani, S Dube

Bowlers: D Nalkande, U Yadav, T Deshpande

