MUM vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Match 55

Mumbai (MUM) will take on Vidarbha (VID) in Match 55 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUM vs VID Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 55.

Mumbai have gotten off to a tremendous start in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have won all three matches so far and are unbeaten in the tournament. Prithvi Shaw has been leading the side in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane and he was in dazzling form against Assam, playing the highest knock of the competition so far with 134 runs and then went on to win by 61 runs.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, registered an impressive 114-run victory over Mizoram. That win took them to the second spot in Elite Group A standings. They have only lost one of their three matches so far.

MUM vs VID Match Details, Match 55

The Match 55 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played on 16th October at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. The match is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs VID, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Match 55

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: SCA Stadium, Rajkot

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

MUM vs VID Pitch Report

The track at the SCA Stadium is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance here. Batters will need to be on their toes initially.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 157.4

Average second innings score: 125.6

MUM vs VID Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Mumbai: W-W-W

Vidarbha: W-L-W

MUM vs VID probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Mumbai Probable Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane / Pruthvipal Solanki, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Vidarbha Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Vidarbha Probable Playing 11

Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Akshay Wadkar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, and Sooraj Rai.

MUM vs VID Dream11 match top picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Akshay Wadkar (3 matches, 87 runs, Average: 43.5)

Akshay Wadkar is a great wicketkeeper choice for your MUM vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 87 runs in three matches at an average of 43.5 with the highest score of 49*.

Top Batter pick

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2 matches, 108 runs, Average: 108)

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in sparkling form and he has been batting with a lot of freedom and expression. He has brought up 108 runs in two matches at an average of 108.

Top All-rounder pick

Aman Khan (3 matches, 94 runs, Average: 31.33)

Aman Khan is the leading run-scorer for Vidarbha in the competition. He has amassed 94 runs at an average of 31.33.

Top Bowler pick

Tushar Deshpande (3 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.82)

Tushar Deshpande has been consistent and has been bowling at a very high level. He has scalped seven wickets in three games at an economy of 5.82.

MUM vs VID match captain and vice-captain choices

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been in majestic form. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition and has already brought up 218 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 203.73. He will prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your MUM vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been batting at a great level. He has a strike rate of 145.94 and an average of 108.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MUM vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Prithvi Shaw 218 runs Yashasvi Jaiswal 108 runs Akshay Wadkar 87 runs Tushar Deshpande 7 wickets Aman Khan 94 runs

MUM vs VID match expert tips

Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in remarkable form. Shaw especially has been magnificent and both of them will be safe captaincy pairing for your MUM vs VID Dream11 Fantasy.

MUM vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 55, Head to Head League

MUM vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar

Batter: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Atharva Taide

All-rounder: Aman Khan, Shivam Dube, Akshay Karnewar

Bowler: Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Darshan Nalkande

MUM vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 55, Grand League

MUM vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar

Batter: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Atharva Taide

All-rounder: Aman Khan, Akshay Karnewar

Bowler: Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Darshan Nalkande

