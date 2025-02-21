MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 7

The 7th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (BLR-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are on fire as they have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets. Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Gujarat Giants Women by 5 wickets.

These two teams have played five head to head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won two matches while Mumbai Indians Women have won three matches.

MUM-W vs BLR-W Match Details

The 7th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM-W vs BLR-W, 7th match

Date and Time: 21st February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue.

MUM-W vs BLR-W Form Guide

MUM-W - W W

BLR-W - W L

MUM-W vs BLR-W Probable Playing XI

MUM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

BLR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana ©, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur

MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of her power shots. She has smashed 75 runs in the last two matches. Yastika Bhatia is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Smriti Mandhana will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 90 runs in the last two matches. Ellyse Perry is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver Brunt

Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver Brunt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Nat Sciver Brunt will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 137 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. Hayley Matthews is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Renuka Singh Thakur

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Renuka Singh Thakur and Shabnim Ismail Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Renuka Singh Thakur will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Kim Garth is another good bowler for today's match.

MUM-W vs BLR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 17 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches of the tournament.

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 137 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUM-W vs BLR-W, 7th match

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr

Nat Sciver Brunt

Smriti Mandhana

Renuka Singh Thakur

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry, D Wyatt, H Kaur, S Mandhana

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, G Wareham, A Kerr

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, S Ismail

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, G Wareham, A Kerr

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, S Ismail, E Bisht, K Garth

