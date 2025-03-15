MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Final

The final match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) squaring off against Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals Women topped the league-stage points table, winning five of their eight matches. This gave them a spot in the final. Mumbai Indians Women, too, won five of their eight league-stage matches but were second in the points table. They won the Eliminator match against Gujarat Giants Women by 47 runs.

These two teams have played seven head-to-head matches. Delhi Capitals Women have won four matches while Mumbai Indians Women have won three matches.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The final match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on March 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM-W vs DEL-W, Final match

Date and Time: March 15, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women, where a total of 379 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Form Guide

MUM-W - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

DEL-W - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

MUM-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XI

MUM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will open the innings for Mumbai Indians Women and can make the best use of the powerplay overs. She has smashed 80 runs in the last nine matches. Sarah Bryce is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Shefali Verma

Shefali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shefali Verma will open the innings with Meg Lanning for Delhi Capitals Women. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 300 runs in the last eight matches. Meg Lanning is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt and Hayley Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Nat Sciver Brunt will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 493 runs and taken nine wickets in the last nine matches. Jess Jonassen is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shikha Pandey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shikha Pandey and Shabnim Ismail Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Shikha Pandey will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has taken 11 wickets and smashed 31 runs in the last eight matches. Mani Minnu is another good bowler for today's match.

MUM-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for Mumbai Indian Women, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 304 runs and taken 17 wickets in the last nine matches.

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt is another crucial pick from the Mumbai Indians Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 493 runs and taken nine wickets in the last nine matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for MUM-W vs DEL-W, Final match

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr

Nat Sciver Brunt

Shefali Verma

Jess Jonassen

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Sutherland, A Kerr, J Jonassen

Bowlers: S Pandey, S Ismail

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Sutherland, A Kerr, J Jonassen, A Kaur, M Kapp

Bowlers: S Pandey

